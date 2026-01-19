Edit Profile
    Is Grand Theft Auto 6 HQ closed? Emergency services called after explosion report at Rockstar North building

    Grand Theft Auto 6: Emergency services responded to an explosion at Rockstar North's Edinburgh office early morning, with no reported injuries.

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 7:43 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Nearly seven vehicles from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the Grand Theft Auto studio's office located on Holyrood Road in Edinburgh following an alarm activation shortly after 5am, according to The Herald.

    Grand Theft Auto 6 HQ : Firefighters were summoned to the Rockstar Games offices in Edinburgh following an explosion report,
    Reports have emerged concerning an explosion at the Edinburgh office of video game developer Rockstar North following an incident within the premises. Grand Theft Auto 6 developers Rockstar North have been forced to closed the offices in the wake of reported incident, Metro UK reported.

    As of now, authorities have stated that there are no reports of injuries or fatalities.

    The explosion and subsequent fire required emergency service personnel to be present on-site for over two hours, and they left the site after evaluating the “structural damage to the building”, said a spokesperson of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, as per BBC.

    “We were alerted at 5.02am on Monday, 19 January to attend an incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh,” the spokesperson stated. “Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to secure structural damage at a commercial building. There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 9.21am.”

    Also Read: Concerning prediction for GTA 6 launch after explosion at Rockstar North HQ ; ‘postponed again’

    Grand Theft Auto 6 set to release in November

    Developers at Rockstar North are presently engaged in the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026, following multiple delays. The announcement indicated that the launch was postponed to allow developers additional time to "refine" the game. Nevertheless, a recent report suggests that the game remains incomplete, with levels and missions still under development.

    In addition, both Elon Musk and Fortnite CEO Tim Sweeney have asserted that generative AI could potentially produce a version of GTA 6 prior to the official release of the game.

