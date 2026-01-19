Edit Profile
    Concerning prediction for GTA 6 launch after explosion at Rockstar North HQ ; ‘postponed again’

    A massive explosion rocked the headquarters of Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar North in Edinburgh on Monday

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 6:55 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    A massive explosion rocked the headquarters of Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar North in Edinburgh on Monday. The alarm, raised just after 5 AM local time, led to a response from at least seven Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) vehicles, Scottish Herald reported. No injuries have been reported yet.

    GTA 6 is set to launch in November 2026 (Rockstar Games)
    As per the report, a spokesperson for SFRS said, “We were alerted at 5:02 AM on Monday, 19 January to attend an incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to secure structural damage at a commercial building. There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 9:21 AM."

    Local reports suggest there was an explosion in the boiler room. However, specifics, including the cause of the blast, have not been confirmed yet.

    Concerning prediction for GTA 6 launch

    Hours after the explosion in Edinburgh, Polymarket odds shifted drastically. At the time of writing this story, 44% of the online bettors believe that GTA 6 will be postponed again. There is no such indication from the company.

    Polymarket is a decentralized prediction market where users bet real money on the outcomes of future events. These odds are not signs of any real change in the GTA 6 launch date.

    Latest on GTA 6 launch date

    According to Rockstar Games' latest announcement, GTA 6 has been set for a November 2026 launch.

    "We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve," Rockstar Games said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, last year.

    Release of the game had already been pushed from late 2025 to early 2026. Rockstar said it will now come out on November 19 of next year.

    The trailer of the game showed that it would be set in Miami-like Vice City and would feature a playable female protagonist for the first time.

