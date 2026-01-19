Concerning prediction for GTA 6 launch after explosion at Rockstar North HQ ; ‘postponed again’

A massive explosion rocked the headquarters of Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar North in Edinburgh on Monday. The alarm, raised just after 5 AM local time, led to a response from at least seven Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) vehicles, Scottish Herald reported. No injuries have been reported yet. GTA 6 is set to launch in November 2026 (Rockstar Games)

As per the report, a spokesperson for SFRS said, “We were alerted at 5:02 AM on Monday, 19 January to attend an incident on Holyrood Road, Edinburgh. Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters worked to secure structural damage at a commercial building. There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at 9:21 AM."

Local reports suggest there was an explosion in the boiler room. However, specifics, including the cause of the blast, have not been confirmed yet.

Concerning prediction for GTA 6 launch Hours after the explosion in Edinburgh, Polymarket odds shifted drastically. At the time of writing this story, 44% of the online bettors believe that GTA 6 will be postponed again. There is no such indication from the company.

Polymarket is a decentralized prediction market where users bet real money on the outcomes of future events. These odds are not signs of any real change in the GTA 6 launch date.