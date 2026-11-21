The singer took out his phone and recorded the passengers singing along to his music. Sharing the video on social media, he wrote, "If the word provocation had a lovingly musical connotation to it, this is the perfect example". The passengers were equally excited to have him around and soon made it clear that they wanted to hear him sing.

The incident took place on Friday, November 20, aboard an IndiGo flight. Nigam was travelling back to Mumbai after performing at AIIMS Raipur's Oriana Fest the previous day. When passengers realised he was on board, they began singing his popular tracks, including Kal Ho Naa Ho and Main Agar Kahoon from Om Shanti Om.

Sonu Nigam got an unexpected welcome from fellow passengers while travelling from Raipur to Mumbai on Friday, November 20.

Singer Sonu Nigam 's flight from Raipur to Mumbai turned into an unexpected musical evening when passengers broke into a singalong featuring some of his biggest hits. The singer was so moved by the gesture that he decided to give everyone on board a performance of their own, turning an otherwise routine journey into a memorable experience.

Even after the seat belt signs were switched off, many passengers did not get up to leave. Nigam noticed that they were waiting for him to perform and shared a glimpse of the moment online. He wrote, "Seat belt signs are off and they are still sitting, clearly indicates, they are expecting it's Show Time".

He then stepped into the aisle and began singing for them. Sonu performed Kiska Hai Tumko Intezaar, Main Hoon Na, followed by Tujhe Lage Na Nazariya and Kal Ho Naa Ho. He also sang Bijuria and Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai Zindagi as passengers called out for more songs.

The singer later shared a video of the impromptu performance, along with a message thanking everyone on board. "The kind of Love, that happens only in Dreams. Thank you everyone," he wrote.