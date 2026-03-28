Def Leppard’s long-awaited India debut found its loudest voice in Mumbai, where the band performed to a crowd that didn’t need warming up, it was already singing. The band’s three-city run began in Shillong (March 25), followed by Mumbai (March 27), and will culminate in Bengaluru (March 29), making this a landmark moment for fans across the country. Only Took 49 Years: Def Leppard turns Mumbai into an 80s singalong

The energy on the ground was electric as the crowd gathered in large numbers at Jio World Garden, BKC, with rock band Indus Creed opening the show and setting the tone for what was to come. By the time Def Leppard walked on stage, the energy had reached a fever pitch. And right from the outset, the band leaned into the moment with both humour and history. “Namaste Mumbai, how you doing? Thanks for waiting, it’s only been 49 years, but we’re good to be here,” frontman Joe Elliott greeted, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Looking out at the packed venue, he added, “This is beautiful, we’ve got some old, some new” - a line that not only captured the mix of fans in attendance but also reflected the band’s setlist for the night, which seamlessly moved between their classic anthems and later hits.

Comprising Elliott alongside guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, bassist Rick Savage, and drummer Rick Allen, the band delivered a performance that felt both seasoned and electric, proof of a chemistry honed over decades.

Reflecting on the band’s journey, Elliott shared, “If someone had told us back then that we’d one day perform for a crowd in India, I would have laughed… When you’re 16 or 17 and starting a band, you never imagine it going this far.” He even took fans back to the beginning, as he said, “August 1977, in our parents’ house, that’s where we formed the band.”

The setlist itself traced the full arc of their celebrated career. Kicking things off with ‘Rock! Rock!’ and building momentum with Let’s Get Rocked, the band moved effortlessly into a string of anthems - Heartbreaker, Photograph, Rock of Ages, Animal, and Foolin’. Each track turned the venue into a massive sing-along, with fans belting out every lyric, transforming the night into what felt like an ’80s reunion.

As the riffs grew louder and the choruses bigger, the crowd rejoiced in unison, feeding off the band’s energy while giving it right back. Among those spotted in attendance were Vikramaditya Motwane, Preity Zinta, Dino Morea and Shenaz Treasurywala. There was a palpable sense of nostalgia in the air, as generations of fans grooved to the band’s most iconic tunes, celebrating the timeless pull of their classics. The night culminated, fittingly, with Pour Some Sugar on Me, bringing the concert to a euphoric high. One of the most memorable moments came when Elliott took the stage solo for Two Steps Behind. Introducing the song, he revealed that while fans had often asked for a stripped-down performance, this was the first time he had actually honoured that request. What followed was a rare, intimate pause in an otherwise high-energy set, the entire crowd singing along, their voices echoing across the venue, as the night came to an end.

The show was produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.