Amid Peddi row, Nithya Menen says objectification of women isn't limited to South: ‘Actors should put their foot down’

The controversy surrounding the portrayal of women in films has once again come into focus following the backlash against Peddi for allegedly hypersexualising Janhvi Kapoor's character. Amid the debate, actor Nithya Menen weighed in on the issue, arguing that objectification of women is not unique to South Indian cinema but reflects a wider trend across the film industry. Nithya Menen talked about objectification of women in film industry.

Nithya Menen on objectification of women in films In an interview with Variety India, Nithya said that the objectification of women in films is ‘not limited to South cinema’ but is a ‘trend’ across the entertainment industry. She further stated that the root of the issue lies in the "hyper-commercialisation" of cinema.

She added, “Whatever works commercially and titillates the audience is often indulged in for mass success. Is it too much? Absolutely. I wonder if actors should actually have better boundaries and the person who’s performing the scene should be able to put their foot down and say they are not okay with being objectified.”

The actor further noted that performers are not necessarily powerless in such situations and added, “If you have been doing this kind of commercial cinema and suddenly you are not okay with it, you may not be taken seriously. I also don’t believe that you end up helpless in a situation. You can assert yourself. It depends on what that person’s priority is. Are there films that I don’t get to do or genres that I don’t get to do because I don’t do certain kinds of stuff? Yes. But I am okay with it because I choose that over fame. If you only want to be a top star and are willing to do anything to get there, then that is a call you have taken.”

About the Peddi backlash Following the film's release, several viewers raised concerns over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. Critics and fans argued that her introduction emphasises her physical appearance rather than her personality or role in the story. Another sequence that sparked debate features Peddi (Ram Charan) pursuing a romantic relationship with Achiyyamma despite her apparent disinterest, culminating in a kiss without her consent.

Responding to the backlash surrounding Peddi, director Buchi Babu Sana said that he has always held deep respect for women, both in real life and in his storytelling, and stressed that there was never any intention to objectify or demean any female character. He acknowledged the concerns raised by a section of the audience regarding certain portions of the film and said the team respects those sentiments. Offering an apology to those who felt offended, the filmmaker added that, after reviewing the feedback, the makers had decided to modify the scenes that drew criticism.