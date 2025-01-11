Nithya Menen calls film industry ‘inhumane’; recollects Mysskin being sensitive to period pain

Nithya Menen is currently promoting her upcoming Tamil film Kadhalikka Neramillai. In a recent promotional interview with Cinema Vikatan, Nithya spoke about how the film industry is ‘inhumane’ when it comes to sickness and how her friend, director-actor Mysskin showed her not everyone is like that. (Also Read: Nithya Menen jokingly asks Mysskin not to ‘squish or squeeze’ her at event; kisses him in cute moment. Watch) Nithya Menen spoke about the film industry and had this to say.

Nithya Menen on working in the film industry

Nithya is known for being candid and she spoke in the interview about how her experience of shooting with Mysskin was different from everything she had experienced. She revealed how filmmakers often expected their team to work through sickness and period pain.

She said, “There is a slight level of inhumanity in films. No matter how sick you are, how hard it may be, you are expected to do something and come to the shooting. That’s all. We get used to that. Whatever happens, we have to struggle.”

However, when she shot for the 2020 film Psycho, she had the opposite experience. She recollected getting her period on the first day of shoot and being in a lot of pain. Nithya also shared that she was surprised about how understanding Mysskin was.

She said, “So, for the first time, I told a male director that I have my period. He asked if it was my first day. That’s when I felt so understood, so compassionate. He said, you can rest. Don’t do anything. You finish this and go up.”

Mysskin also interjected that he could see Nithya was feeling uncomfortable that day and didn’t want her to do something she didn’t want to, adding that he’d rather she give the shot when she was feeling better.

Upcoming work

Apart from Kadhalikka Neramillai, Nithya will star in Dhanush's directorial Idli Kadai, which will also feature him in the lead role. She has also shot for a film titled Dear Exes and is co-starring with Vijay Sethupathi in his next. After the 2020 film Psycho, Mysskin has yet to release a film. Pisaasu II’s release was delayed, and his film Train with Vijay Sethupathi is in post-production. Last seen in Leo and Devil, Mysskin is also acting in Love Insurance Kompany and Dragon.