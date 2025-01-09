Nithya Menen jokingly asks Mysskin not to ‘squish or squeeze’ her at event; kisses him in cute moment. Watch

A playful moment between actor Nithya Menen and director Mysskin at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Kadhalikka Neramillai in Chennai is doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter). Fans can’t get enough of it, calling their equation the ‘cutest’. (Also Read: Idli Kadai release date: Dhanush, Nithya Menen film to hit the screens on this date) Nithya Menen and Mysskin worked together for the 2020 film Psycho.

Nithya Menen’s cute moment with Mysskin

Videos posted by fans on X show Nithya notice Mysskin and calling out for him as he walks by. She points at him as soon as she spots him and squeals, “Look who it is. Don’t squeeze me, don’t squish me. I am all full dressed up, so don’t do like that.” Mysskin smiles at that and bends over so she can kiss his cheek instead, and he can kiss her hand. Nithya and Mysskin worked together for the 2020 film Psycho and share a close equation.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Nithya and Mysskin’s reactions, with some commenting with laughter emojis. “NityaMenen is the cutest,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Mysskin is blessed.” One person wrote, “So cute,” while an X user commented, “That’s why I love Mysskin.” Numerous other comments were also in a similar vein.

The trailer launch of Kadhalikka Neramillai, which stars Nithya and Jayam Ravi in lead roles, saw music composers AR Rahman and Anirudh Ravichander in attendance. Actor-Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin’s wife, Kiruthiga, directs the film. It will be released in theatres on January 14 for Pongal.

Upcoming work

Apart from Kadhalikka Neramillai, Nithya will star in Dhanush's directorial Idli Kadai, which will also feature him in the lead role. She has also shot for a film titled Dear Exes and is co-starring with Vijay Sethupathi in his next. After the 2020 film Psycho, Mysskin has yet to release a film. Pisaasu II’s release was delayed, and his film Train with Vijay Sethupathi is in post-production. Last seen in Leo and Devil, Mysskin is also acting in Love Insurance Kompany and Dragon.