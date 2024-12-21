Viduthalai Part 2 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in a highly sermonising story

Viduthalai Part 2 movie review: Director Vetrimaaran often portrays the underrepresented sections of society, including the poor, working class, and marginalized. His films depict the harsh realities of life, focusing on themes like caste, class divide, corruption, and systemic oppression. And while these form the core themes of his films, his characters stand out for their brilliant emotional depth and complexity. When Viduthalai Part 1 came out in 2023, it not only established Soori as a highly talented actor, but also spoke about the emergence of extremist groups and where they stem from. (Also read: Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter review: Vijay Sethupathi deserves National Award for his performance, say fans) Viduthalai Part 2 movie review: Vijay Sethupathi is the beating heart of this film.

Viduthalai Part 2, which was released on December 20, takes off from the first part with the clash between the tribals and government forces and revolves around Perumal (Vijay Sethupathi), the leader of the extremist group Makkal Padai (People’s Army). While part 1 was about Kunaresan, this moves beyond him to the main figure in contention.

What is Viduthalai Part 2 about

The police nab Perumal, and we get told this school teacher’s back story and why he became who he is. Shaped by the communist ideology, Perumal fights for what he believes is unjust, and the director has been quite clever in showcasing empathy within the revolutionary movement as well. As the story of Perumal unfolds, there is a heavy infusion of politics and emotionally charged dialogues to make us empathise with Perumal and his fight.

Director Vetrimaaran has also added many intricate political and social touches to the characterisations. For instance, Perumal’s wife, fellow comrade Mahalakshmi (Manju Warrier), cuts her hair short because she feels long hair would make her more fragile. We are also shown how Karuppan (Ken Karunas) bestows a name on himself. We are also shown the power play between those in power and those who are weak and how one exploits the other at will.

On the whole, Viduthalai Part 2 seems to be an ode to people like Vaathiyar aka Perumal, who stand up for a cause and the downtrodden. Perumal embraces lal salaam and, along with it, renounces many of the toxic values that society holds dear. For instance, he marries Mahalakshmi, who was married before, but he never questions her about it - it’s inconsequential to him.

What Viduthalai Part 2 lacks

While Viduthalai Part 2 has many aspects that one appreciates, it’s not as stellar as Part 1 as it gets very sermonising. In part 1, Soori’s character was beautifully crafted, and one expected to see more of him in part 2, and that was a letdown. Viduthalai Part 2 is all about Vijay Sethupathi and he has carried the film able on his shoulders. Unfortunately, Vetrimaaran, the astute writer, seemed to be missing in this film and that was disappointing. Viduthalai Part 2 carries a strong ideological theme and is another socially relevant film from Vetrimaaran.