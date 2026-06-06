Did Janhvi Kapoor oppose Peddi's controversial shots? Fans show chats with actor telling DOP ‘no b*** and waist shots’

Days before director Buchi Babu Sana publicly apologised for the criticism surrounding Peddi, Janhvi Kapoor had already been raising concerns behind the scenes, her fan clubs have claimed. Janhvi Kapoor's private messages to fan club reveal she opposed 'boob and waist shots' in Peddi.

The actor's fan clubs have shared screengrabs of text messages, seemingly sent by the actor to them. They seem to suggest that Janhvi repeatedly objected to the way certain scenes featuring her character were being filmed. The chats have surfaced at a time when Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is facing intense criticism over its portrayal of women and the hypersexualisation of its female lead.

The messages paint a picture of an actor who was aware of the issue long before audiences began calling it out online.

Janhvi says she objected to certain camera angles One of the most widely shared screenshots dates back to October 30. In the conversation, Janhvi claimed she had specifically asked for certain camera angles not to be used while filming. “I told him no b**b and waist shots,” Janhvi wrote.

She further revealed that Ram Charan had also intervened on her behalf. “And Ram sir is so sweet he also yelled at him and said you will not take such angles of her ever again. So he got upset.”

According to the chats, the him in question was director Buchi Babu Sana. The messages have gained attention because they appear to show that concerns regarding the visual presentation of her character were raised internally during production itself.

The scenes that sparked controversy Since the film's release, viewers has criticised the way Janhvi's character, Achiyyamma, is introduced on screen. Many pointed to sequences that focus heavily on her body rather than establishing her as a character. Other scenes involving Peddi (Ram Charan) and Achiyyamma have also come under scrutiny, particularly moments that viewers felt crossed boundaries around consent and agency. The backlash quickly grew online, with many questioning whether such portrayals still have a place in contemporary mainstream cinema.

‘It keeps happening in the south’ In another part of the conversation, Janhvi appeared to address what she believed was a larger industry issue. “It keeps happening in the south,” she wrote.

The fan club also referenced the criticism faced by Kiara Advani in Game Changer and compared the reactions. The actor then added, “No, in this what they were taking was worse. But Ram sir said no way, stop.”

When a fan questioned why actresses working with the same hero seemed to repeatedly face similar situations, Janhvi reportedly responded again with the same observation that it keeps happening in the South Indian industry.