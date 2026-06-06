Peddi's director Buchi Babu Sana apologises for objectifying Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi; announces changes are being made

Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi's director, has issued a statement today on X, announcing that changes will be made to the film running in cinemas. He apologised as well.

Janhvi Kapoor's role in Peddi has not left viewers polarised- the criticism over the sexualisation has been uniform across the board. The excessive shots and close-ups of her body, and even the fact that the hero Peddi (played by Ram Charan) kisses her without any consent, all this has come under the scanner. And now, the makers have taken notice.

“As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize,” read the statement. He went on to add, “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities.”

Starring Janhvi as Ram Charan's love interest, Peddi is a sports drama revolving around the protagonist by the same name. Out to fight for his village's right to have an identity, he undergoes severe suffering. The film itself released to mixed reviews, with praise mostly directed towards Ram's acting chops.

On the professional front, Janhvi will be seen next in Lag Jaa Gale, alongside Tiger Shroff. Ram Charan meanwhile will reunite next with Rangsthalam's director Sukumar for RC17.