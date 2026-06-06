Peddi worldwide box office collection day 2: Ram Charan film unfazed by row over Janhvi Kapoor's role, mints ₹150 crore

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 2: Ram Charan’s sports drama, Peddi, hit the screens on Thursday to largely positive reviews. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial had a strong start at the box office courtesy of Ram’s star power, giving the actor his best solo start. On Saturday, the film saw an expected dip in collections but remained strong, inching towards the ₹100 crore mark in India and crossing the ₹150 crore mark worldwide. Peddi worldwide box office collection day 2: Ram Charan plays multiple sports in Buchi Babu Sana film.

Peddi box office update Peddi collected ₹18.50 crore net from paid previews on Wednesday, adding ₹51 crore on Thursday, its release day. This gave the film a start of ₹69.50 crore, a record for Ram Charan. The only film of his that did better was SS Rajamouli’s two-hero epic RRR, which also featured Jr NTR. On Friday, Peddi saw a nearly 50% drop, which was expected given it was a weekday and mass movies tend to show big declines after strong openings. However, the film still managed to add ₹26 crore domestically, taking its India haul to ₹96.40 crore net ( ₹114.50 crore gross) in two days. The film will easily cross the ₹100-crore mark on Saturday morning.

Overseas, the film has been a grand success, grossing $4 million. This takes its global haul to ₹150 crore gross after just two days. The online criticism of the objectification of the female lead, Janhvi Kapoor, has not seemed to affect the film’s box-office prospects.

Peddi was released as a pan-India film, but it has disappointed outside the Telugu states. Of its ₹96.40 crore India collection, over ₹90 crore has come from the Telugu version. The dubs have accounted for just about 5% of the film’s total collections. The Hindi version, in particular, has disappointed. Released in over 1000 screens, the Hindi dub collected just ₹5 crore net in its first two days. This is a rather small figure given the film’s pan-India aspirations. Ram Charan is a known name and face in the Hindi belt, and the presence of Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani has also added weight to the film’s prospects in the north.

Peddi hot on the heels of Game Changer The way Peddi is going at the ticket window, it will soon cross the ₹186 crore his last release - Game Changer - earned at the box office. The film has already surpassed several recent Telugu hits like Kuberaa ( ₹132 crore) and Anaganaga Oka Raju ( ₹100 crore). Given the positive word of mouth around the film, it should aim to cross ₹250 crore by Sunday or Monday, at the most. After that, its lifetime haul depends on how well it does over the weekdays.