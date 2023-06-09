Why does music exist? What gives it its power? Science offers gripping answers

I remember the moment when I fell in love with music. I was 12 years old, listening to Nirvana’s Nevermind for the first time. I didn’t yet appreciate the sardonic cynicism of Kurt Cobain’s lyrics (I feel stupid, and contagious / Here we are now, entertain us / A mulatto, an albino / A mosquito, my libido…) , but when the drums crashed in on Smells Like Teen Spirit, followed by a tsunami of angry distorted guitars, I felt an electric tingle on my skin. PREMIUM (HT illustration: Mohit Suneja)

Different parts of my brain lit up as they dumped adrenaline and dopamine into my bloodstream.

So much of the 23 years since has been spent in pursuit of that experience. I would learn the term for it only years later: frisson.

As a music journalist, I have wandered off the narrow path of the familiar, into strange new avenues. Endangered my eardrums standing in front of poorly tuned public-address systems, whose thumping, too-loud sounds caused nothing like the tingle. Even my politics (the direct action of DIY, the punk’s suspicion of authority and power) have been defined by the pursuit of this psychogenic dragon and the people and places able to provide it.

Today, we know a bit more about the processes behind that frisson, the many systems that work together to allow music its influence. In recent years, science has answered some vital questions: How can the same song be experienced as a pleasant melody by one person and a life-changing experience by another? What gives music its affective power? Why, in fact, does it even exist?

...

Anthropology tells us that music is a “cultural universal”; something shared by all known human cultures. Archaeologists have found bone flutes dating to the Upper Palaeolithic era, about 40,000 years ago. But since the voice is also an instrument, music may have emerged much earlier.

This universality — alongside other clues such as the large area devoted to auditory processing in human brains — suggests that it started out as an evolutionary adaptation, perhaps even a precursor to language.

Despite advances in technology, neuroscience and evolutionary psychology, we do not have the whole picture, but theories abound. One intriguing idea is that music emerged from “musi-language”, a shared precursor to both those things. Musi-language is still around, the theory goes, in the infant-directed speech or babytalk that parents use with their infants, communicating emotion through intonation and rhythm long before the offspring has a capacity for language or logic.

This idea is traceable to 19th-century English biologist Herbert Spencer and German composer Richard Wagner, and it is expanded upon beautifully in English archaeologist Steven Mithen’s 2005 book, The Singing Neanderthals.

Another interesting theory is the “bipedalism hypothesis”, which argues that as the human brain rapidly evolved — becoming the primary survival tool of a species that had none of the invincibility, invisibility or other superpowers that various creatures evolved — we developed an unusually keen ability to perceive differences in pitch and harmony. In nature, this meant that the subconscious brain could sift through sounds more effectively, identifying stasis vs opportunity vs threat.

As human culture evolved, music emerged from this, the theory goes, and served the additional purposes of boosting social cohesion and inter-group communication.

Not all scholars agree. In 1997, Canadian cognitive psychologist Steven Pinker famously called music “auditory cheesecake”, a pleasant but inessential cultural byproduct of evolution. But as Mithen so pithily puts it: “We don’t have emotions for free or for fun.”

...

Music serves a host of functions: personal, social, liturgical, political.

Parents sing to their children, lovers to their paramours, soldiers have marched to the drums of war, rural labourers sing work songs in the field. There is the spike of energy caused by the birthday song; the mood-influencing music of the dentist’s office and the movies; the rush of emotion so different for different people, when the Wedding March or shehnai are played.

A big turning point, of course, came in the 19th century, with the invention of recording technology. Suddenly, listening to music went from a communal activity to a personal, on-demand one. The music of the world was now available to the individual.

New types of communities were born, defined almost entirely by the music they loved (or said they did): Beethoven fans and Beatlemaniacs; Deadheads, Swifties and the BTS Army.