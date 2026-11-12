Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi to release in January

The makers have now announced the release date of the film. Inji Vellam will arrive in theatres next year and release on January 29.

Mani Ratnam is back with a romance! The veteran director is known for his iconic romances in Mouna Ragam, Geethanjali, Alai Payuthey and O Kadhal Kanmani. His upcoming Tamil film is titled Inji Vellam, and marks the first on screen pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi.

Inji Vellam translates to ginger and jaggery, which is often used as a metaphor to describe a sweet-and-spicy combination, akin to contrasting personalities coming together in a relationship.

About the film Although the makers are tight-lipped about the plot of the film, the short motion poster released with the release date annoucement teases that Vijay and Sai will presumably play a married couple. They are also seen carrying a set of twins, who could play their daughters.

A major chunk of the film was shot in Kolkata. Last year in July, numerous pictures of Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi shooting at Howrah Bridge were leaked online. The pictures show Vijay sporting a clean-shaven look while dressed in a black t-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. Sai wore a brown, flowing dress in the pictures with her curls left loose. While some pictures seem to have been taken as the actors were prepping for the scene, with Mani instructing them, others show them mid-scene. It looks like the actors were shooting a song in Kolkata.