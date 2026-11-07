Dhanush says no one other than Sai Pallavi could have played Sita in Ramayana, calls her a great performer
Sai Pallavi was praised by her OM co-star Dhanush at a pre-release event for the film. The film releases in theatres on November 20.
Dhanush has praised his OM co-star Sai Pallavi for her devotion and her craft as an actor. The actor was speaking at a pre-release event of the film, where he shared how he does not understand the chatter around the casting of Sai as Sita in Ramayana. Dhanush said that even if there was a search in whole of India for the role of Sita, no one could have done justice to the part other than Sai Pallavi.
What Dhanush said
Dhanush spoke about Sai on stage and shared how they first worked together in Maari 2, when she was extremely shy off camera and a person with few words. After nine years when the two of them worked again in OM, Dhanush shared that he was surprised at the complete transformation of Sai. “She stood there as if she totally mastered the art of cinema. In her poise, in her expressions, there was so much confidence. It was truly astonishing. Playing this role was not easy at all but she bravely took the chance and did it so well,” he said.
In OM, Sai plays a CBI officer Nithya Reddy tasked with investigating the illegal red sandalwood trade. The first glimpse offered a look at her character's past and the personal loss that drives her investigation, bringing her into the orbit of characters played by Dhanush and Mammootty.
Dhanush then went ahead and congratulated Sai on the release of Ramayana, where she plays the character of Sita. He added, “There is so much noise around her portrayal of Sita. I don't understand it. Even during shot breaks, she would be praying constantly. She is someone with such profound devotion to God, someone with such a pure heart. She looks so beautiful and she is a great performer.”
All about Ramayana
Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and his battle against the asura king Ravana after the latter abducts his wife, Sita.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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