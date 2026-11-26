Sita Ramam, Lucky Baskhar, Mahanati, Bangalore Days and Charlie are among the films that have earned Dulquer Salmaan a loyal fan following. However, the actor recently spoke about how he views stardom and why he does not consider himself a major commercial hero. He also compared himself to Salman Khan and spoke about the Bollywood superstar's immense commercial pull. Dulquer Salmaan shared his view on stardom and commercial cinema. more

Dulquer lauds Salman Khan's commercial pull Speaking to Galatta Plus, Dulquer spoke about his father and Malayalam superstar Mammootty's ability to move effortlessly between commercial films and content-driven projects. He admitted that his father's career serves as an example of how an actor can excel across different genres. However, he confessed that commercial cinema is something he finds intimidating and that conquering it would be a "big mountain" for him to climb.

'I don't think I am enough to make a film bankable' Dulquer also spoke about Salman's commercial pull and how the superstar's presence alone is enough to draw audiences to theatres. He said, "His films will open big and will have a long run. He has that kind of following. That is a very rare case achieved over many years and decades of work."

Speaking about himself in that context, he said, "If I ever attempt something of a budget in some way, in my head I am also thinking this should land safe for my producers and stuff. I don't think I am enough to make a film bankable. I think it needs more, including substance and some amount of 'truth or honesty.'"