Ravi Kishan began his career in Hindi cinema, making his debut with the 1992 film Pitambar. However, despite working in several Hindi films, he struggled to find a foothold in the industry. He eventually turned to Bhojpuri cinema, where he found success and became a star, before returning to mainstream Hindi films. During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 9, Ravi recalled some of the difficult experiences from his early days in the industry, including an incident when a producer refused to pay him his promised remuneration, leaving him in tears. Ravi Kishan recalls crying after producer refused to pay his remuneration. (Photo: Mustaq Khan/HT) more

Producer owed Ravi ₹ 1.8 lakh, paid him only ₹ 8,000 Speaking on Koffee With Karan, where he appeared alongside Akshay Kumar, Ravi recalled working on the 1994 film Udhaar Ki Zindagi, which also starred Kajol. He said the producer had promised to pay him ₹1,80,000 for his role but gave him only ₹8,000 initially, asking him to collect the remaining amount after dubbing. At the time, Ravi's family had mortgaged a piece of agricultural land in their village, and he needed the money to repay the debt and get it released.

He shared, "I had done a film called Udhaar Ki Zindagi, Kajol starred in that film. The producer was paying me ₹1,80,000 to star in that film. He only gave me 8K in the beginning and told me that he will give the rest after dubbing. At that time, I had some land in my village which was mortgage and I had to pay off the debt."