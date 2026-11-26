Talking about Maatrubhumi, Jayson called it one of the toughest shoots of his life. He said, "It was physically and mentally tough because everything was against us. The weather: there was a red alert going on during our shoot when we were shooting in Leh. And three more films were shooting with us in different locations. They had all been cancelled. They said that they won't be shooting for the next 3-4 days because they don't want to endanger anyone."

However, making the switch wasn't easy. For nearly three years, Jayson consciously turned down offers for dancing and choreography, even when he needed the work, because he wanted to pursue acting. He began auditioning, appeared in advertisements and television shows, and eventually ventured into OTT projects before making his way into films.

Jayson always knew that he wanted to be part of the entertainment industry. He eventually took the plunge, starting out as a background dancer around 2010-11. After participating in a reality show, he moved to Mumbai with the ambition of becoming a choreographer. He began assisting and choreographing for reality shows before landing a role in Channel V's Dil Dosti Dance, which became a turning point in his career and made him realise that acting was where he wanted to be.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Jayson Shah talked about his journey to becoming an actor, how Maatrubhumi was the toughest shoot of his life and heaped praise on Salman Khan. The actor revealed how Salman learnt the action choreography in just 10 mins while other actors, younger than him, took over an hour.

From working at Ernst & Young (EY) to dancing behind artistes, choreographing reality shows and eventually becoming an actor, Jayson Thaam 's journey in the entertainment industry has been anything but conventional. The actor, who will now be seen in Salman Khan 's upcoming film Maatrubhumi, describes his career as a rollercoaster ride.

However, Jayson revealed that the Maatrubhumi team didn't back out and shot for all four days. He added, "There were landslides, there were rocks falling from the mountains, heavy rain. We did the toughest action sequences during those days. So just imagine, we were so prepared for this shoot.

Jayson said he knew the opportunity to be part of Maatrubhumi was not one to be missed. Aware of the challenges of shooting at high altitudes, he doubled down on his physical training, running for up to an hour and a half to build his stamina and endurance. He also worked on his diet and researched soldiers through interviews and documentaries to understand their lifestyles, routines and body language to prepare for his character.

Salman Khan: The action hero Jayson was all praise for Salman Khan's fitness and agility, saying, "Don't get deceived by his age. He is very young. I think he's fitter than most of us." Recalling the action rehearsals, he said it took the team at least an hour or two to learn the choreography, while Salman took barely 10 minutes. "The action choreographers were telling him, 'Sir, yeh yeh karna, yeh yeh karna.' He said, 'Show it to me again.' Then he did it himself and said, 'Okay, let's do it then.' I was shocked. He was doing everything, the tumble, the rolls, everything possible," Jayson recalled. He added that Salman had surprised everyone on set and off it, saying, "Physically, he is 21 years old, honestly. Age has nothing to do with that man."

Before reuniting with Salman on the sets of Maatrubhumi, Jayson had worked with him on a three-deal Pepsi advertisement. He revealed that Salman remembered him from the ad and warmly welcomed him to the film. Recalling a major action sequence they shot after Salman returned from prior commitments, Jayson said, "He told me, there is no emergency. If you want to take it again, take it again. The scene. So he was trying to imply that we could just do it again. We will start the whole scene again because he believes in a good take."

He also praised Salman's cheeky sense of humour, adding, "A lot of people don't get his sense of humour. They don't give enough credit for his sense of humour. He has a very cheeky humour. Mischievous side to him because sometimes he'll say something to you with a straight face and then you take a moment to realise that he's pulling your leg, man. So I think that's a very entertaining part of him and that's what I love about him. I love that man."

Jayson Thaam defends songs in Maatrubhumi While the songs Madirapan and Teri Sexy Beauty in Maatrubhumi invited criticism, Jayson defended them, saying, "I mean, soldiers can't have fun or what? When you see the film, you'll know why the song has been there, why the songs are placed in the film. It's very easy to judge that this song should not have been there in a war film. It's not a war film, man. It's the life of the soldiers and their lives. It's not based on one event. So, it's unfair to say that. It's based on the whole a soldier going to the border and also his life in his house with his family. And soldiers have fun. People will understand the meaning of the song, and why it has been kept, once they watch the film."