Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.
Ravi Kishan recalls father thrashing him for wearing saree for Ramleela, says he wanted to ‘kill him’ for pursuing acting
On Koffee With Karan, Ravi Kishan said his father beat him after seeing him perform in a saree during a Ramleela.
Ravi Kishan has spent more than three decades in the film industry, but his popularity has found a new audience in recent years. The actor's memes and viral moments have made him a favourite among Gen Z, bringing him renewed attention on social media. However, his journey in the show business was far from easy. In fact, his struggle to become an actor began at home, where his father was strongly opposed to his choice of profession.
'My father beat me up really badly'
During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, Ravi spoke about how his father was against him joining the entertainment industry. He opposed the idea so strongly that when Ravi once wore a saree to perform in a Ramleela, his father thrashed him, believing that his son had brought shame to the family.
Recalling the incident, Ravi said, "My father was a priest, and he had a milk business. He wanted me to be a part of the business or wanted me to be in a government job. However, I was doing amateur theatre. During a Ramleela performance, I wore a saree, and my father beat me up really badly with a leather belt after he saw that performance. He told me, 'You want to become a nachaniya (female dancer)?' The cinema as an industry wasn't accepted as a respectful profession in the 90s."
'He wanted to kill me'
Recalling his father's anger and how the situation escalated, Ravi said that his mother eventually helped him leave home because she feared for his safety. He said, “I told him, 'No, Papa'. Then mom helped me run away from that place because he wanted to kill me, thinking I had brought shame to the family.”
About Ravi Kishan's career and his recent films
Ravi Kishan began his acting career in Hindi cinema in the early 1990s before becoming one of the most recognised faces in Bhojpuri films. Over the years, he has also worked in Telugu and other regional-language films, building a career across industries. He has appeared in films such as Tere Naam, Mukkabaaz, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Batla House and Laapataa Ladies.
His performance as MLA Chhote in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies (2024) brought him renewed attention among audiences. He has also been part of several recent projects, including Son of Sardaar 2 (2025), Daaku Maharaaj (2025) and Mirzapur: The Movie (2026). He also serves as MP from Gorakhpur since 2019.
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