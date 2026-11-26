Ravi Kishan has spent more than three decades in the film industry, but his popularity has found a new audience in recent years. The actor's memes and viral moments have made him a favourite among Gen Z, bringing him renewed attention on social media. However, his journey in the show business was far from easy. In fact, his struggle to become an actor began at home, where his father was strongly opposed to his choice of profession. Ravi Kishan recalls father beating him for wanting to pursue acting. (PTI) more

'My father beat me up really badly' During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, Ravi spoke about how his father was against him joining the entertainment industry. He opposed the idea so strongly that when Ravi once wore a saree to perform in a Ramleela, his father thrashed him, believing that his son had brought shame to the family.

Recalling the incident, Ravi said, "My father was a priest, and he had a milk business. He wanted me to be a part of the business or wanted me to be in a government job. However, I was doing amateur theatre. During a Ramleela performance, I wore a saree, and my father beat me up really badly with a leather belt after he saw that performance. He told me, 'You want to become a nachaniya (female dancer)?' The cinema as an industry wasn't accepted as a respectful profession in the 90s."