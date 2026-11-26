Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha
Maharaja actor Sachana Namidass reacts to Tom Hanks praising her performance in the film, calls it a dream
Sachana Namidass won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the Tamil film, which will now be remade into English.
Nithilan Saminathan’s Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, made waves when it was released in 2024. Recently, it was announced that the film’s Hollywood remake rights have been sold, with Matthew McConaughey rumoured to be attached. Hollywood star Tom Hanks saw the film and praised it, particularly noting newcomer Sachana Namidass' performance in it. Sachana has now reacted to the comments and said she could not believe that Tom Hanks has praised her work.
What did Sachana say?
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sachana reacted to the news that Tom Hanks has praised her performance in Maharaja. She wrote, “Still can't believe this happened. Hearing Tom Hanks talk about me and my journey feels like a dream. Some moments are just too special to put into words. Forever grateful for this moment.”
She went on to thank director Nithilan and wrote, “I'll always be grateful that you gave me the opportunity to be a part of Maharaja. Everything this film has brought into my life will always be very special to me.”
Tom Hanks' comments
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, recalled a conversation with Tom Hanks, who couldn't stop gushing about Maharaja. She said, "I recently met Tom Hanks at one of the LACMA galas earlier this year, and he asked me which three movies he should follow from India. I told him to watch Maharaja, and then I saw him again a few weeks later on November 7 at the second LACMA art and film gala. The first thing he said to me was, 'I still can't get over that girl... what an incredible actor. I don't think I can do it; I would've killed the guy!"
About Maharaja
Maharaja is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios. It stars Sethupathi, Anurag, Sachana Namidass, Natty Subramaniam, Mamta Mohandas and others. The film tells the story of a father who files a complaint at the police station about a stolen dustbin named Lakshmi. It’s only later that the police realise that he’s approaching them over something far more serious.
Sachana essayed the role of Jothi, Maharaja's (Vijay Sethupathi) daughter, in the film. Her performance received critical acclaim and earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.
The film is also set for two major developments. Maharaja 2 is in development, with Vijay Sethupathi confirming that director Nithilan Saminathan has narrated the sequel's story to him. The actor praised the filmmaker's writing and described the story as beautiful. Meanwhile, the film is also heading to Hollywood for an English-language remake. Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed that a Hollywood agency had acquired the remake rights following the film's strong performance in China and on streaming platforms.
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