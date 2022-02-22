Indraneil Sengupta recalls Ram Kapoor getting locked inside washroom on sets of Human: ‘It was quite hilarious'

Actor Indraneil Sengupta has shared a funny anecdote about actor Ram Kapoor that took place on the sets of their show Human. In a new interview, Indraneil recalled how Ram got locked inside a washroom and was rescued after a long time.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, Human released last month on Disney+ Hotstar last month. It also featured Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari.

In an interview with Times of India, he revealed, “The funniest thing that happened during the shoot of Human was when Ram Kapoor got locked inside the washroom at one of the locations. After trying for a long time, finally, one of the guys squeezed himself in through the ventilation and freed Ram! It was quite hilarious.”

Indraneil also spoke about his character in the show and his preparation for the role, “It mostly involved detailed discussions with the director about the character. That’s it. I just try to stick to the script and my director’s vision to the best of my ability. For Human, since photography is my hobby, the comfort with the camera came in handy for the character of Neil.”

Ahead of the release of Human, Ram Kapoor shared his experience working in the show. News agency PTI quote him as saying, “It's always amazing to work with Shefali, I've worked with her 2-3 times before and we get along really well. She's an absolute darling of a person, a total goofball, you know, she's a lot of fun when the camera's not rolling in!”

"And I also tend to have a lot of fun when I work. So, we have a lot of fun, pulling each other's legs or playing pranks on somebody else. And that's the best way to work because you keep it light-hearted, you know, so you do serious work, but in between you try and have a little fun, I believe. That's the best way to work," he had added.

The Hindustan Times review of Human read, "Human is a bombastic indictment of the pharmaceutical industry and private healthcare’s ravenous appetite for profit at the cost of human lives. A pharma giant and an elite private hospital collude to fast track the development of a drug, despite knowing its fatal side effects. The poor become sacrificial lambs at the secret clinical trials. Created and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, Human is aided by superlative performances, an engaging screenplay, and frequent excursions into horror, which aptly communicate the evils of unbridled capitalism."

