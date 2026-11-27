In the Lok Sabha, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam – which has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha – has indicated that it might back the bill if written assurances of proportional increase in the state’s Lok Sabha strength are given.

In the Rajya Sabha, where there are 244 members (one is vacant), the government needs 163 votes. It already has 154 votes. It will require the support of unaligned parties such as the Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress Party, which have five and four members respectively.

This time, however, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managers believe they’re likely to be far closer to the magic figure or even reach it in the Lok Sabha, courtesy an unprecedented churn in the Opposition that has seen 20 lawmakers break away from the Trinamool Congress and join the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India, six lawmakers from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) join the Shiv Sena, and the Shiromani Akali Dal – with one Lok Sabha member – joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In April, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to raise the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850 and implement 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls, was defeated by a united Opposition, which denied the government the required two-thirds majority in Parliament.

“If the wording of the bill has changed, we will certainly be open to supporting it. We will meet tomorrow or soon after and decide our course of action,” said a senior DMK leader. The DMK was once a close ally of the Congress but the relationship turned bitter after the Congress ditched the Dravidian party and backed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form the Tamil Nadu government after assembly elections this summer.

Separately, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), a key component of the opposition INDIA bloc, also hinted that it was likely to support the government. The party, which has eight MPs in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha, had voted against the bill in April.

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NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said any future support for the bill was conditional on three things: “First, the women’s reservation must be implemented. Second, there should be a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states, and third, there should be adequate representation for opposition parties in the delimitation commission that will be set up to redraw the boundaries,” she said.

Delimitation, she said, should be seen in the context of increasing population. “The population in parliamentary constituencies is increasing and it is becoming difficult for MPs like me to manage it,” said the MP from Baramati. “We will see the provisions of the bill. If they align with the three issues we have raised, we can support the bill,” she added.

She also told the media in Mumbai that her party will vote for the bill if it was in the country’s interest. “There have been instances where the ruling and opposition parties have come together on issues in the country’s interest. After the Pahalgam terror attack, for instance, Pawar Saheb was the first leader to state that it was an attack on the country and that we stood firmly with the government. Congress and other political parties subsequently adopted the same stand. In the larger national interest, we also unanimously supported the GST (goods and services tax) bill as well as the women’s reservation bill. The same could happen with the delimitation bill if its provisions are in the country’s interest. Who knows?” Sule said.

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The 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, whose proposed merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) is yet to receive the Lok Sabha speaker’s approval, are also set to support the government. According to a senior Lok Sabha official, the dissidents continue to be recognised as TMC MPs in official records as their merger application was pending. “We are with the NDA. We support the delimitation bill,” a senior leader of the group said, requesting anonymity.

Votes required for passage For a Constitution amendment bill to pass, it requires a two-thirds majority of members present and voting and ratification by at least half of the states, alongside a simple majority of the total membership of each House.

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The current strength of the Lok Sabha is 540 and there are three vacancies. The government needs 360 votes for the passage of the bill and the Opposition needs 180 to deny it.

In April, the government had garnered 298 votes and the Opposition 230.

But since then, the Opposition has already lost 26-odd votes, courtesy the TMC and Sena (UBT) rebellions. If it loses another 30-odd votes – courtesy the DMK and NCP (SP) – then the NDA could be within striking distance of a two-thirds majority.

HT reached out to NDA leaders but did not get a comment.