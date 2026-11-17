New Delhi, Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before a Special Executive Magistrate here on Tuesday for verification of their sureties and supporting documents, a condition imposed at the time of their release from judicial custody in connection with the October 13 protest. CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka appear before SEM in Oct 13 protest case

Security arrangements were tightened at the Mandir Marg police station ahead of their scheduled appearance.

The two leaders had last appeared before SEM Assistant Commissioner of Police Ritu Raj on October 23, two days after their release from Tihar jail following seven days in judicial custody. They were directed to return on November 17 for verification of their sureties and the accompanying documents.

During the previous hearing, Das was also asked to submit a verifiable document establishing his current residential address in Delhi, as he had failed to furnish proof of the same.

At the time of their release on October 21, both leaders had furnished personal and surety bonds and submitted written undertakings before the SEM, assuring that they would not call for any protest at Jantar Mantar as long as it remained a denotified protest site.

They had also undertaken not to indulge in any activity that could disturb public peace.

The two were directed to appear before the magistrate on every hearing date and comply with all conditions specified in their bonds and undertakings.

The proceedings stem from two cases registered on October 13 at Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations after 14 CJP members allegedly entered Jantar Mantar through private premises and obstructed police personnel.

The cases include charges of trespass, disobedience of a government order and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties, among other offences.

The cases were transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch on October 20. Das and Ranka had also appeared before the Crime Branch at its Rajouri Garden office on November 5 after being summoned for questioning in connection with the cases.

The two leaders were detained on October 13 and sent to five days of judicial custody the following day. Their custody was extended by another two days on October 19 before they were released on October 21 after the SEM accepted their personal and surety bonds and recorded their undertakings.

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