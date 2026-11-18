Generals from the Gorkha Rifles can once again wear their trademark hats, Special Forces brass can return to their iconic maroon berets, and senior officers of armoured regiments can don black berets, as the Indian Army has rolled back dress code changes introduced three years ago, according to an internal communique. The common dress code had replaced regimental and service-specific accessories with standardised belts, rank insignia and dark green berets for senior officers. (HT)

In 2023, the army ordered a new, common uniform for officers of brigadier rank and above to bolster a common identity and approach in service matters among the senior leadership.

The directive was rescinded in a November 13 letter titled “Dress for Brig & Above Rk Offrs”, seen by HT.

The decision to switch to the common uniform was taken in April 2023 during the Army Commanders’ Conference, chaired by then Army chief General Manoj Pande, and implemented in August that year.

The changes stipulated that senior officers would no longer wear accoutrements specific to their respective arms and services; the ubiquitous shoulder lanyard was also abolished; and officers were required to wear dark green berets, a standardised belt and brass rank insignia. All senior officers were required to wear only black shoes.

These officers included major generals, lieutenant generals, and the army chief.

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Decision follows review based on officers' feedback The November 13 letter states that the 2023 directive was rolled back following a comprehensive review based on feedback from officers. “Based upon feedback recd (received) from the envt (environment), a comprehensive review of instrs (instructions) on dress for Brig & above has been undertaken,” it reads.

The order will be effective from December 1. The Army Uniforms Pamphlet-2018 will once again be followed. This comes months after General Dhiraj Seth took over as Army chief on June 30. Seth, an Armoured Corps officer, will now don a black beret instead of the green one. He will also trade his black shoes for brown ones, traditionally worn by officers of select regiments such as Skinner’s Horse, Poona Horse and Central India Horse.

The common uniform introduced in 2023 did not reveal the regimental or service affiliation of the senior officers. However, they will now revert to wearing berets, lanyards, belts and shoulder titles specific to their respective arms and services. Officers from rifle regiments such as Gorkha Rifles, Garhwal Rifles and Rajputana Rifles will start wearing black rank badges again, instead of golden ones.

The 2023 directive, however, left the uniforms of colonels and officers below them unchanged as the army felt a distinct identity within the arms, regiments and services is essential for junior leadership.

It was then thought that a standard uniform would ensure a common identity for all senior officers while reflecting the army’s true ethos.