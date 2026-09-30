BMC staffer killed, wife injured as car driven by 71-year-old ex-MP rams two-wheeler

A 41-year-old BMC employee was killed, and his wife injured after a car driven by a 71-year-old former Army Brigadier and former MP allegedly rammed their motorcycle from behind at a junction in Khar West on Monday evening. The accident occurred between 4:15 pm and 4:30 pm at the junction of CD Road and 16th Road. (HT_PRINT)

The Khar police have registered an FIR against the driver, identified as Sudhir Sitaram Sawant, for allegedly causing death by negligence and rash and dangerous driving.

When the police went to Sawant’s residence, they were told that his blood pressure reportedly rose following the accident and his family admitted him to a hospital for treatment. As a result, the officers served him a notice instead of being arrested.

Also Read | 1 killed, 7 injured after truck rams multiple vehicles on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

What happened? The accident occurred between 4:15 pm and 4:30 pm at the junction of CD Road and 16th Road. According to the complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Nancy Iyappan Harijan, 37, she and her husband, Iyappan Selvaraj Harijan, were travelling towards Bandra on their motorcycle when a white car approaching from behind allegedly slammed into them with force.

Nancy told the police that her husband was wearing a helmet when the collision occurred. She was thrown onto the road by the impact, while Iyappan was trapped underneath the car.

Bystanders reportedly had to lift the car to pull Iyappan out. He had suffered severe injuries to his head, face, and other parts of his body. Nancy sustained an injury to her hand. Both were taken to Bhabha Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, where doctors declared Iyappan dead during treatment.

Another scooter rider was also injured in the collision and reportedly suffered a fracture to one arm.

According to Nancy, Iyappan was a BMC employee and lived with her and their children in Khar. She identified the car driver as Sawant.

Police said Sawant, who is also a Khar resident, was returning home from Dadar when the accident took place. Following the incident, his family took him to a hospital after his blood pressure reportedly increased.

Legal actions following incident The Khar police have registered a case under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash and dangerous act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 (penalises driving a motor vehicle at a speed or in a manner that is dangerous to the public) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Also Read | Speeding SUV of Congress leader's wife rams into Thar, collides with e-rickshaw in Jaipur, 3 injured

Investigation Ongoing Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision.

Also Read | 3 killed, 2 hurt after speeding poultry truck rams pickup truck near Murbad

Sawant served as a Member of Parliament for the Rajapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra from 1991 to 1996.