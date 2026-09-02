Speeding SUV of Congress leader's wife rams into Thar, collides with e-rickshaw in Jaipur, 3 injured
According to police, an Endeavour approaching from the opposite direction crashed into the overturned Thar before hitting the e-rickshaw.
Three labourers were injured after an SUV registered in the name of the wife of former minister and Indian National Congress MLA Ashok Chandna collided with an e-rickshaw in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Wednesday.
The accident took place late on Sunday night near Mansarovar Metro station. Police told news agency PTI that a Thar overturned while taking a turn after allegedly speeding from the Gurjar Ki Thadi side.
Thar overturned before collision
According to police, an Endeavour approaching from the opposite direction then crashed into the overturned Thar before hitting the e-rickshaw.
The force of the collision threw the e-rickshaw nearly 50 feet away, while the Endeavour also overturned, police said.
Three labourers injured
The injured labourers were identified as Shankar Singh, 50, and Mukesh Jawali, 48, both from Laxmangarh in Alwar district and Umashankar, 48, from Janta Colony in Jaipur.
All three were taken to SMS Hospital. Mansarovar SHO Satish Chand said one of them is in critical condition.
Police said the labourers were returning after delivering ice cream at a party when the accident occurred.
Police examine vehicles and CCTV
The Endeavour, registered in the name of former minister Ashok Chandna's wife, has around two dozen traffic challans, while the Thar has six challans for over-speeding, Chand said.
The occupants of both vehicles left the scene after the crash, leaving the cars behind. Police have seized the Endeavour, Thar and e-rickshaw and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the drivers.
In a separate incident, four members of a family were killed and another was injured after a speeding SUV allegedly hit them on the Fagi-Chaksu Road in Jaipur district on Friday, police said.
The family was returning home to Kumhar locality on Diggi Road in Fagi after working in their fields when the car hit them on State Highway-2.
Police identified the deceased as Satyanarayan (65), his wife Manmouj (60), their daughters-in-law Amrita Devi (35) and Shimla Devi (23).
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More