Washington: 13 US lawmakers have signed a letter urging law enforcement authorities to investigate the disruption of a Diwali event in Seattle by two far-right influencers as a potential federal hate-crime. The letter also calls on top officials like Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel to brief lawmakers on a plan to prevent further acts of hate against “Hindu, Indian American and South Asian American communities”. All six Indian-American lawmakers serving in the House of Representatives signed the letter, which was released on Tuesday. Far right activist Jake Lang entered the venue with American flags and signs containing racial slurs. (AFP)

“On Saturday, November 7, thousands of people gathered at the Seattle Center Armory for Diwali: Lights of India, a free public festival of music, dance, food, art, and culture celebrating the festival of lights. During a cultural dance performance, extremist activists Jake Lang and Thomas Allen entered the venue with American flags and signs containing a racial slur, “Deport All Dot Heads,” and reading “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians,” the letter reads.

The lawmakers also pointed out that both Lang and Allen have a demonstrated history of hateful conduct. They noted that both men were alluding to “replacement theory”, a belief popular among extremist groups which holds that America’s white Christian population is being replaced by minorities.

“This same rhetoric has been cited by perpetrators of mass violence in Christchurch, New Zealand; El Paso, Texas; and Buffalo, New York. It also stems from the same hateful rhetoric that casts immigrants as invaders and job thieves, rhetoric that the Trump Administration has broadcasted from its highest offices,” the lawmakers noted, while criticising the Trump administration for failing to tackle rising hate crimes.

Their letter points to the Trump administration’s support for divisive racial rhetoric, including a recent post by the US Department of Homeland Security on X that was widely condemned for targeting Sikh Americans.

“Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive Mr. Singh,” read the post, alongside a graphic depicting a Sikh man wearing a turban. The post was taken down amid sustained criticism on social media.

Pointing to a spate of hate crimes against South Asian communities in America, the letter also calls on the US Department of Justice to restore its Community Relations Service (CRS), which provided assistance to communities divided by tensions over race, religion or national origin. The lawmakers, all members of the Democratic party, also demanded a briefing no later than December 4 on the Seattle incident and efforts to prevent other hateful acts against the Indian-American and broader South Asian communities.