Todd Blanche to Scott Bessent: Several key Trump administration officials living on military bases
Attorney General Todd Blanche has been living on a US military base since early 2026, a report noted.
Attorney General Todd Blanche has been living on a US military base since early 2026, a NewsNation report noted. The report comes amid news of the recent relocation of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
He was moved to a military base over concerns for his safety, which included threats from Iran, reports noted. Bessent, since August, has led the economic squeeze on Tehran. This has included tougher sanctions and tighter limits on trade routes, with the goal of cutting off cash to the Revolutionary Guard, the military arm controlling much of Iran's economy. Blanche, meanwhile, enjoys FBI protection.
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Blanche and Bessent join a growing list of Trump administration officials who have moved to military housing. Here's a list of Trump officials living in military housing.
Trump officials living in military housing
- Marco Rubio - Trump's Secretary of State lives at Fort McNair in Washington DC.
- Pete Hegseth - Trump's Defense Secretary also lives at Fort McNair, and Rubio has previously described his experience being neighbors with the former Fox News presenter.
- Stephen Miller - Trump's new chief of staff reportedly moved to a military housing in September 2025, after he allegedly faced harassment at the Virginia home.
Other Trump officials who have lived on military bases
Former Trump administration officials who have lived on military bases include Kristi Noem, who served as the Homeland Security Secretary, and Pam Bondi, who used to be attorney general. The former lived at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in the Washington area, towards the end of her career.
Does JD Vance live on a military base?
While Vice President JD Vance does not technically live on a military base, his residence is on a property operated by the US Navy. As per reports, Vance moved into the residence at Number One Observatory Circle, which serves as the VP's official place of stay after he took office in 2025.
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Vance reportedly lives there with wife Usha and their kids. The official residence is located on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory in Washington DC. While it is not strictly a military base, it is operated by the US Navy.
A report from USA Today noted that many of the Trump administration officials had opted for the move amid threats or security concerns.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More