'Maintain silence': Soldier reprimands Pete Hegseth's entourage at US war memorial

As the group finished taking pictures, someone could be heard laughing. The sentry on duty then issued a loud reminder that visitors were expected to behave respectfully at the site.

Footage of the incident shows Hegseth posing for photographs on the steps outside the memorial alongside his wife, Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh.

A US Army soldier stationed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery reminded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and members of his team to observe silence and maintain decorum after a Veterans Day ceremony.

Why is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier guarded around the clock?

Why is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier guarded around the clock?

What happened during Pete Hegseth's visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?

What happened during Pete Hegseth's visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?

Why did a soldier remind Pete Hegseth's group to maintain silence at Arlington National Cemetery?

Why did a soldier remind Pete Hegseth's group to maintain silence at Arlington National Cemetery?

"All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times," the soldier announced.

Pentagon says soldier was right to remind visitors Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell defended the soldier's intervention, saying the reminder was appropriate given the significance of the occasion and the memorial.

Parnell said that “while commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

“The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored — and will always honor — the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe,” he added.

Why the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is significant The memorial is among America's most revered military sites. It serves as the final resting place for unidentified US service members who died during World War I, World War II and the Korean War.

The monument has had a continuous military guard since 1948. Soldiers from the US Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, popularly known as The Old Guard, take turns protecting the tomb around the clock, regardless of weather conditions.

Hegseth and his entourage visited the site as part of the wider Veterans Day commemorations, which were also attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Also Read: US House blocks bid to impeach defence secretary Pete Hegseth

Democrats criticize Hegseth over memorial episode Democratic lawmakers were quick to respond to the incident at Arlington.

Representative Gwen Moore of Wisconsin said the episode reflected poorly on Hegseth's conduct as head of the Pentagon and questioned his suitability for the position.

In a social media post, she wrote, "Pete Hegseth continues to demonstrate his utter lack of fitness for his office. One day after narrowly avoiding impeachment, he shows his contempt for our men and women in uniform by disrespecting the sanctity of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier."