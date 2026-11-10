'This isn't about Iran': JD Vance defends Pete Hegseth against impeachment push, calls effort ‘absurd’

“Has Pete Hegseth committed impeachable crimes? The question is absurd and the answer is: obviously not,” Vance wrote.

In a post on X, Vance rejected the allegations against Hegseth, questioning the grounds for the impeachment effort and insisting that it was not primarily driven by the administration’s military campaign against Iran.

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday came out in strong support of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, dismissing calls for his impeachment and arguing that his actions in leading the military do not constitute impeachable offenses.

How can the impeachment resolution against Pete Hegseth move forward?

How can the impeachment resolution against Pete Hegseth move forward?

What allegations are included in the articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth?

What allegations are included in the articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth?

Why does JD Vance say the push to impeach Pete Hegseth is not about Iran?

Why does JD Vance say the push to impeach Pete Hegseth is not about Iran?

The vice president, who is seen as a potential Republican presidential contender in 2028, also criticized what he described as the growing politicization of impeachment proceedings.

Vance accuses lawmakers of turning impeachment into political theatre Vance argued that impeachment had increasingly become a political exercise rather than a meaningful tool for addressing policy disagreements.

He said the process had “become a ridiculous show that stands in for actual policymaking,” drawing parallels with the two impeachment proceedings faced by President Donald Trump during his first term.

“Congress did the same to Donald Trump,” Vance said, adding that “Impeachments are easy (and ultimately, inconsequential).”

Also Read: House set to vote on Pete Hegseth impeachment resolution today, says Thomas Massie

He further suggested that lawmakers' objections to Hegseth were rooted in his broader changes to the US military establishment rather than his handling of the Iran conflict.

“The irony is that legislators are most angry at Pete on the issues where he’s most correct: repositioning forces away from Europe/Ukraine and reorganizing the general officer corps,” Vance wrote.

“This isn’t about Iran, this is about the fact that Pete took on the bureaucracy at the Pentagon,” he added.