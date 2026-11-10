'This isn't about Iran': JD Vance defends Pete Hegseth against impeachment push, calls effort ‘absurd’
Pete Hegseth dismissed Rep. Thomas Massie’s impeachment effort as a politically motivated distraction that could send the wrong signal to US adversaries.
US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday came out in strong support of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, dismissing calls for his impeachment and arguing that his actions in leading the military do not constitute impeachable offenses.
In a post on X, Vance rejected the allegations against Hegseth, questioning the grounds for the impeachment effort and insisting that it was not primarily driven by the administration’s military campaign against Iran.
“Has Pete Hegseth committed impeachable crimes? The question is absurd and the answer is: obviously not,” Vance wrote.
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The vice president, who is seen as a potential Republican presidential contender in 2028, also criticized what he described as the growing politicization of impeachment proceedings.
Vance accuses lawmakers of turning impeachment into political theatre
Vance argued that impeachment had increasingly become a political exercise rather than a meaningful tool for addressing policy disagreements.
He said the process had “become a ridiculous show that stands in for actual policymaking,” drawing parallels with the two impeachment proceedings faced by President Donald Trump during his first term.
“Congress did the same to Donald Trump,” Vance said, adding that “Impeachments are easy (and ultimately, inconsequential).”
Also Read: House set to vote on Pete Hegseth impeachment resolution today, says Thomas Massie
He further suggested that lawmakers' objections to Hegseth were rooted in his broader changes to the US military establishment rather than his handling of the Iran conflict.
“The irony is that legislators are most angry at Pete on the issues where he’s most correct: repositioning forces away from Europe/Ukraine and reorganizing the general officer corps,” Vance wrote.
“This isn’t about Iran, this is about the fact that Pete took on the bureaucracy at the Pentagon,” he added.
Hegseth dismisses impeachment bid as ‘political spectacle’
Hegseth also pushed back against the impeachment effort, describing it as a politically motivated move during a news conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday.
“It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt and everybody knows it,” the defense secretary said, referring to the initiative led by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.
Hegseth warned that the attempt to impeach him could send the wrong signal to US adversaries internationally, portraying the move as an unnecessary distraction at a time of heightened military tensions.
He also compared the proceedings to the two unsuccessful impeachment attempts against Trump during his first presidency.
Trump was first impeached in 2019 over his dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The second impeachment followed the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
Thomas Massie renews impeachment resolution against Hegseth
The impeachment push is being led by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who reintroduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Monday.
The resolution cites the administration's military actions, including the ongoing war with Iran, along with other decisions involving the use of US military power under Trump's direction.
According to the House's daily floor schedule, lawmakers could take up Massie's resolution as early as 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The proposed impeachment vote sets up a political confrontation over Hegseth's leadership at the Pentagon, the administration's military policies and the limits of congressional oversight of the executive branch.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More