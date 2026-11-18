Rapper Rod Wave indicted on gun and drug charges; remains out of jail on bond
Rapper Rod Wave was indicted on gun and drug charges after his arrest last year for allegedly blowing through a stop sign.
Rapper Rod Wave was indicted on gun and drug charges after his arrest last year for allegedly blowing through a stop sign. He has been charged in Georgia with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and reckless driving, TMZ reported.
As per a report from local outlet Atlanta News First, an officer alleged seeing Rod Wave or Rodarius Marcell Green speed through a stop sign in a residential neighborhood. The cop then said that they followed Wave to a parking lot and informed him he was being arrested for reckless driving as he stepped out of the vehicle.
What cops claimed about Rod Wave
The officer further claimed that they found drugs and multiple guns in Wave's car, including oxycodone in a backpack. The report noted that Wave allegedly admitted the backpack was his at the time of the arrest.
Wave has been facing other legal issues as well and recently asked a judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors wanted to use against him from an arrest in April. There, Wave was booked on 14 charges, which included aggravated assault involving the use of a firearm.
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Wave is currently not in jail, as per a 2025 report which noted that he'd secured his release on bond. However, he's been indicted in the same case now. An indictment is a formal, written criminal charge that accuses a person of committing a serious offense, usually a felony.
What Rod Wave's lawyers are saying
Wave's lawyers Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Zack Findling told TMZ the rapper was “unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested in Atlanta. The arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department's controversial Crime Suppression Unit -- a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety.”
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They also claimed that Wave was targeted due to the unit's “quota driven” approach. The lawyers said they looked forward to representing Wave and pointing out “clear violations of [his] rights in court.”
In personal life, Wave's song Sinners from the eponymous film has been nominated for a Grammy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More