On Monday, the Indian-American composer and playback singer took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the Grammy nomination. He wrote, "I’m so thrilled, proud and honoured to share that VARUVAAIY has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 69th Grammy® Awards. Not only for me and @sushasings, but this is such a special moment because it’s the very 1st Tamil Song to ever be nominated and am so happy it’s a BHARATHIAR song. Thank you to all the members of the Recording Academy for this incredible recognition."

The nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards were announced on November 16. While Shashwat Sachdev's Dhurandhar: The Revenge failed to secure a nomination, the Tamil song Varuvaaiy has earned a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category, making it India's only nomination at the Grammys this year. The song's composer, Devan Ekambaram, has penned a note expressing his excitement over the recognition.

With this, Varuvaaiy makes history as the first Tamil song to receive a Grammy nomination. In another post, Devan wrote, "I simply can’t control the immense joy I’m feeling right now!!! Getting my very 1st Grammy® nomination alongside legends like Angélique Kidjo and Pharrell Williams & Shakira and Burna Boy is so surreal. Today is such a special day for Tamil, BHARATHIAR and Carnatic music."

Devan added, "I've been creating independent Tamil music since 1998, and each project led me to something else, and this 29-year journey has been so fulfilling. Though most of you know me as a singer, the composer and producer in me has been longing for years and years for a moment like this, and Nov 16th 2026 will be an unforgettable day here on as it’s the day I finally got recognised for my music and am officially a GRAMMY® Nominee."

About Varuvaaiy Varuvaaiy is a Tamil song composed and sung by singer and composer Devan Ekambaram, featuring vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan, popularly known as Susha. The song is a contemporary musical interpretation of a devotional poem by renowned Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati, popularly known as Bharathiar. The poem is dedicated to Lord Krishna and invokes him to descend into human consciousness and destroy evil.

Devan has been active in the South Indian music industry since 1999. He made his playback singing debut with AR Rahman's Kadhalar Dhinam, lending his voice to the popular track Oh Maria. He has since sung for more than 500 film soundtracks across Tamil and other South Indian languages.

Subhiksha Rangarajan, aka Susha, works across Carnatic classical music, jazz and contemporary sounds. She trained in Carnatic music before pursuing jazz studies at the University of Toronto.