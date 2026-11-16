Grammy Awards 2027 full nominations list: Raye leads with 11 nods, she ties Beyoncé’s record, Dhurandhar 2 album misses the race

The 2027 Grammy Awards nominations have brought several surprises, with British singer Raye leading the list with 11 nominations. Spanish singer Rosalía follows with nine, while Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers have received seven nominations each. This year's list has plenty of big names, rising talent and a few notable absences, setting up an interesting contest ahead of the ceremony.

With this achievement, Raye has matched Beyoncé's record for the most nominations received by a female artist in a single year. Beyoncé set the benchmark at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Raye has now received 15 nominations throughout her career but is yet to win a competitive Grammy. She will be hoping to change that when the winners are announced next year.

It has been a remarkable year for Raye. The 29-year-old singer has earned 11 nominations for her album This Music May Contain Hope, including her first nods in all three major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Where Is My Husband!'

The Album of the Year category has brought together some of the biggest names in music. Taylor Swift is once again in contention with The Life of a Showgirl. The singer has won the award four times, making her the most successful artist in the category's history. This time, she will compete with Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean and Olivia Rodrigo. Bruno Mars is the only male artist in the category, with his album The Romantic earning a nomination.

Country singer Ella Langley has plenty to celebrate as well. The first-time Grammy nominee has earned seven nods, including Best New Artist. Her song Choosin' Texas has been a major hit, spending an impressive 27 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The Best New Artist category also features rock band Geese, pop singer Slayyyter and rapper Don Toliver, along with several other emerging acts.

Rosalía is also having a strong year, earning nine nominations for her album Lux, which recently won Album of the Year at the Latin Grammys. She has made it into all three major categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Berghain", her collaboration with Björk and Yves Tumor.

BTS stays away from Grammys amid category row One of the biggest talking points surrounding this year's nominations is South Korean juggernaut BTS' decision not to submit music for consideration. The K-pop group is protesting the Recording Academy's introduction of the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. The members are said to be against classifying music based on geographical regions.

The new category will still be part of the 2027 ceremony. Lisa's Yes, SB19's Visa, KiiiKiii's 404 (New Era), BINI's Unang Kilig, BABYMETAL, Polyphia's Sunset Kiss and Ive's Bang Bang are among the nominated songs.

K-pop singer Jennie has earned two nominations at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The BLACKPINK member is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song Dracula with Tame Impala. Meanwhile, the late country music icon Dolly Parton has received three posthumous nominations following her reported death in August.