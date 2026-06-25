Olivia Rodrigo alleged Fortnite skin draws backlash; ‘no accuracy in her face’

One person shared a zoomed in photo where Rodrigo's character was seen in a blue skirt and top. “This ain‘t Olivia Rodrigo why does her face look so inaccurate? Hopefully it‘s just the Image,” the gamer remarked.

However, many fans of the 23-year-old singer were left unhappy over the apparent inaccuracies. They voiced their frustrations on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

The first alleged photos of Olivia Rodrigo 's skin on popular battle royale, Fortnite , has been revealed. Several profiles on X shared glimpses into what they claimed were photos of Olivia Rodrigo's character in the game.

Another shared a photo where Rodrigo's character in the game was dressed in pink. “OLIVIA RODRIGO FORTNITE SKIN,” the page remarked. However, this left a fan highly unhappy and they wrote , “I been tweeting y'all for a whole year to put Olivia Rodrigo on and y'all do this…this looks like a cheap bootleg version of her there's NO ACCURACY in her face. The outfit gives little girl wtf is y'all thinking,” complaining about Fortnite's addition.

A page partnered with Fortnite creators, Epic Games, also shared the same photo of the Rodrigo skin. Further, Rodrigo's character appears to have a voice line in the game. “Hey! I'm Olivia Rodrigo. It's brutal out here, huh?,” the singer's in-game character allegedly says.

An in-game clip of how Rodrigo's skin would look when players customize it was also shared online.

While most were displeased with how Rodrigo's character has been made to look, as per first appearances, one fan found it to their liking. “It finally happened after waiting 5+ years Olivia Rodrigo is literally in Fortnite that face scan is perfect,” they wrote on X.

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Rodrigo, who recently released her third album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, sent fans into a frenzy teasing the Fortnite collaboration. A video began to do the rounds where Rodrigo uses the viral Eric Mays meme audio and jokes she's not ‘playing on her phone’ but ‘taking care of business’. The Grammy winner is then seen launching Fortnite.

Fortnite also featured a pink swing which was hanging from a tree along with a knife embedded in a nearby trunk. Several fans connected the imagery to the artwork and themes that have been associated with Rodrigo's new album. Fortnite has previously collaborated with other artists for the Fortnite Festival, including Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Laufey, who all had in-game hints before they were formally announced as headliners of the Festival.