BLACKPINK's Lisa makes history, to be first-ever K-pop artist to perform at Oscars; Doja Cat and RAYE will join her

BLACKPINK member Lisa is all set to create history as she will be the first-ever K-pop artist to perform at the 97th Academy Awards. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Academy shared the post. Rapper Doja Cat and singer RAYE will also perform at the event. (Also Read | Blackpink's Lisa and Jisoo, Zerobaseone, SM's 5th gen girl group debut: Feb 2025 K-pop comebacks announced so far) BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat and RAYE will perform at the Oscars.

BLACKPINK's Lisa first-ever K-pop artist at Oscars

The Academy shared a brief clip featuring the singers. The caption read, "Three global superstars. One epic #Oscars moment. Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, and RAYE take the stage for a showstopping celebration of cinema. Watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 2, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting. Expect the unexpected—only at the Oscars."

Lisa will perform her new song, Born Again, at the event. Doja Cat and RAYE, who featured on the song, will also perform with Lisa. It will mark the first live performance of Born Again. It was pre-released on February 7 as one of the tracks on Lisa’s upcoming first full-length album, ALTER EGO. Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will also perform. The Los Angeles Master Chorale will also appear.

When and where can you watch Oscars

The Academy Awards will be broadcasted live by ABC, is scheduled to begin at 7 pm Eastern/4 pm Pacific. Fans can watch the event at 5.30 am on Tuesday (March 2). It will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In a first, the Oscars will be streamed live on Hulu. You can also watch via Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

Who's hosting the Oscars?

Conan O’Brien is hosting the Academy Awards for the first time. The late-night host turned podcaster and occasional movie star said upon the announcement, “America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

How have the wildfires altered the show?

The wildfires that consumed large parts of Los Angeles in early January led some to call for the cancellation of the Academy Awards. The academy twice postponed the announcement of nominations but never pushed the March 2 date of the ceremony. Academy leaders have argued that the show must go ahead because of its economic impact on Los Angeles and as a symbol of resilience.

Organizers have vowed this year’s awards will “celebrate the work that unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires.” Still, the fires have curtailed much of the usual frothiness of Hollywood's awards season. The film academy cancelled its annual nominee's luncheon.

with AP inputs