Blackpink's Lisa and Jisoo, Zerobaseone, SM's 5th gen girl group debut: Feb 2025 K-pop comebacks announced so far

As the first month of the new year reignited the third-gen K-pop vigour, February comebacks will pave the way for the Valentine's spirit. Even though a full-fledged group release is still out of sight, BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jisoo have offered a comforting reminder through their upcoming solos that they are not going anywhere. February 2025 K-pop comebacks calendar features upcoming hits from BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jisoo, and boygroup ZEROBASEONE. (Instagram)

The latter of the two is especially going throttle with epic comebacks on both the music and acting scenes. Continuing the trend, Jennie will roll out her star-packed album, featuring talents like Childish Gambino and Dua Lipa in March.

Actress Jisoo + Soloist Jisoo: Hottest Feb comeback

Jisoo's recent February K-pop comeback announcement has confirmed that her brand-new bop will be out on the day of love. Her fans stay blessed as the “actress Jisoo” agenda also lives on this month. Her new K-drama Newtopia, a zombie comedy, will premiere a week before her highly anticipated musical release.

Heart2Hearts debut on Feb 24

On top of that, SM Entertainment is starting the new year with new beginnings. The South Korean label behind K-pop sensations such as NCT, Red Velvet, EXO, SHINee, aespa, Girls' Generation and others is all set to welcome a new girl group to its expansive musical banner. The forthcoming debut will be an 8-member outfit, the Korean label's first rookie girl group since aespa in 2020.

More girl group comebacks: MADEIN boycott demanded

Beloved girl groups STAYC and IVE are also returning with new music soon. Even rookie music act MADEIN has announced its undate comeback for February.

However, K-pop loyalists aren't as thrilled about this particular musical schedule following Gaeun's exit. The unfortunate development came after the CEO of the group's agency, 143 Entertainment, was named in sexual assault allegations. Although the company has officially denied the claims, fans are still iffy about supporting the group amid rising suspicions, resulting in calls to boycott the upcoming OT6 revival.

Here are the next month's K-pop releases announced so far.

2025 February K-pop comebacks

February 3

IVE: 3rd EP “IVE EMPATHY” (Time: 6 pm KST)

3rd EP “IVE EMPATHY” (Time: 6 pm KST) PLAVE: 3rd mini-album “Caligo Pt 1” (Time: 6 pm KST)

February 4

ALL(H)OURS: 3rd mini-album “Smoke Point” (Time: 6 pm KST)

February 5

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul: Japan debut single “Aurora” (Time: 12 am KST)

Japan debut single “Aurora” (Time: 12 am KST) NiziU: 1st Japan mini-album “Awake”

1st Japan mini-album “Awake” RESCENE: 2nd mini-album “Glow Up”

2nd mini-album “Glow Up” Former PIXY's U-Chae: “Prism of Love”

February 10

EVNEE: 4th mini-album “Hot Mess” (Time: 6 pm KST)

February 12

Chungha: EP “Alivio” (Time: 6 pm KST)

February 13

BOYFRIEND: Japan single “Time Limit”

February 14

BLACKPINK's Jisoo

ILLIT: Japan 1st digital single “Almond Chocolate” (Time: 12 am KST)

Japan 1st digital single “Almond Chocolate” (Time: 12 am KST) ONE PACT: 3rd mini-abum “Pink Crush” (Time: 12 pm KST)

3rd mini-abum “Pink Crush” (Time: 12 pm KST) I:MOND: 1st mini-album “Under My” (Time: 12 pm KST)

February 24

ZEROBASEONE: 5th mini-album (Time: 6 pm KST)

5th mini-album (Time: 6 pm KST) Hearts2Hearts debut: SM Entertainment's 5th-gen girl group

February 28

BLACKPINK's Lisa: “Alter Ego”

Undated Kpop comebacks February 2025

MADEIN ot6 comeback

STAYC

ONF

This is a developing story. As more updates and comeback announcements are unveiled, they will be included in the monthly calendar.