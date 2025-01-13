Did BLACKPINK’s Jisoo just announce her comeback? Fans speculate after her cryptic video post on social media; read

BLACKPINK's eldest member Jisoo has sent fans into a frenzy with an exciting announcement — she will be making her highly anticipated solo comeback on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025. Along with the announcement, Jisoo dropped the first teaser for an upcoming project, sparking widespread excitement across social media. The news was officially confirmed today when the singer-actor shared a cryptic yet thrilling video under her personal label BLISSOO. The short clip posted on her personal Instagram account as well as BLISSOO accounts featured a unique ECG graphic of a heartbeat moving across paper. The accompanying static-like background sound added a sense of mystery, and the teaser culminated with the reveal of the release date — February 14. This marked the official confirmation that the 30-year-old is indeed returning but it is still unclear what the new project is. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

The announcement quickly set social media alight, with fans expressing their excitement in the comment section. “Oh my goodness Jisoo! I’m seated!!!!,” one fan posted. "Absolutely awesome! Hope JISOO is dramatic and mysterious like these few seconds," another commented. "SHE’S COMING FINALLY, JISOO, WE’RE SO READY," a third exclaimed. The outpouring of love for Jisoo was overwhelming, with fans showering her with messages like “Kim Jisoo I love you.”

Jisoo has been relatively low-key in the music space after BLACKPINK wrapped up their record-shattering Born Pink World Tour in September 2023. Since then, the singer has taken a break from her music career, focusing on her acting and modelling endeavours. The star has been particularly active in acting, with recent roles in the upcoming movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint alongside top actors like Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop. Furthermore, she allegedly seems to have another project in the works called Monthly Boyfriend, starring opposite Seo In-guk.

Alongside her acting pursuits, Jisoo has made a name for herself in the fashion industry in the past two years. She became the first musician to star in a Self-Portrait campaign for their Spring 2024 line and collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger in October 2024, cementing her status as a fashion icon. But despite her busy schedule, Jisoo had been dropping subtle hints about her musical return, leading fans to speculate that she would soon be back in the studio. Now, with her official solo comeback confirmed for February 14, the excitement among BLACKPINK fans is palpable!