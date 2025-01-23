Lee Joon Hyuk retains drama king title as Love Scout claims buzzworthy victory; Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Min Ho trail behind

SBS TV’s Love Scout is consistently rising against the ongoing dry K-drama spell. Mapping its weekly record-breaking trajectory with decent domestic viewership ratings, the workplace romance, with Lee Joon Hyuk (Lee Jun Hyuk) and Han Ji Min as the leads, has countered the underwhelming results raked in by other broadcasts running in parallel timeslots. Additionally, boosting Lee and Han’s popularity as they continue winning hearts as Yu Eun Ho and Kang Ji Yun every Friday-Saturday, the heartwarming drama has helped them leave the competition in the dust and rise above all else. As acclaimed Hallyu stars Lee Joon Hyuk, Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Min Ho again made it to the Top 10 drama actors' buzz rankings in Jan Week 3, it was the Love Scout actor who topped the chart.(Instagram)

Also read | After Love Scout K-drama success, Lee Joon Hyuk to reunite with iconic Stranger co-star for Netflix mystery series

Lee Joon Hyuk tops drama actors' buzz rankings

According to the Good Data Corporation’s January 21 FUNdex update, Lee Joon Hyuk and Han Ji Min again secured the top spots on the buzzworthy drama actors’ list for the third week of January. Repeating last week’s magic, the Stranger standout led the Top 10 drama performers in topicality, thanks to his swoon-worthy performance in the latest hit romance. Slipping a spot from her last week’s ranking, his co-star Han Ji Min settled in at third position this time as The Tale of Lady Ok’s Lim Ji Yeon stole her #2 spot back from her.

Like Love Scout, at least two actors from currently trending shows like The Tale of Lady Ok, Motel California and The Queen Who Crowns enjoyed buzzworthy success on the actors rankings this week. However, When the Stars Gossip and Squid Game Season 2 emerged as exceptions, with only one actor each - Lee Min Ho and Choi Seung Hyun, aka ex-BIGBANG member T.O.P. - closing out the Top 10 performers chart.

OTT dramas on buzzworthy rankings

Love Scout swooped in to claim the top drama spot on the TV chart. However, Squid Game 2 bested it on the overall TV-OTT rankings. Disney Plus’ Unmasked, starring Kim Hye Soo, Jung Sung Il and Joo Jong Hyuk, was the only other title purely from the OTT space to chart in the Top 10 buzzworthy dramas (#8).

Also read | Rowoon in talks to lead new K-drama with ex-Iz*One member; Choi Woo Shik's Our Beloved Summer director at helm

Single's Inferno Season 4 emerges as Korean reality TV royalty

Meanwhile, on the non-drama side, Netflix’s Single’s Inferno 4 topped the buzz rankings. Lee Sian, a contestant from the Korean dating reality show, ranked #4 on the non-drama performers chart. As per recent K-media reports, the model’s agency, Leaders Entertainment (managing her activities since August 2023), has sued her for violating her exclusive contract amid initial discussions regarding her participation in Single’s Inferno Season 4.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in Week 3 of January 2025

TV-OTT TV 1. Squid Game Season 2 (Netflix) 1. Love Scout (SBS) 2. Love Scout (SBS) 2. The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC) 3. The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC) 3. When the Stars Gossip (tvN) 4. When the Stars Gossip (tvN) 4. Motel California (MBC) 5. The Queen Who Crowns (TVING, tvN) 5. Check In Hanyang (Channel A) 6. Motel California (MBC) 6. Iron Family (KBS2) 7. Check In Hanyang (Channel A) 7. Who Is She! (KBS2) 8. Unmasked (Disney Plus) 8. Cinderella Game (KBS2) 9. Iron Family (KBS2) 9. Namib (ENA) 10. Who Is She! (KBS2) 10. My Merry Marriage (KBS1)

Top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz in Week 3 of January 2025