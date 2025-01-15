Love Scout's Lee Jun Hyuk crowned drama buzz king as PD's assault controversy resurfaces; Kim Hye Soo's Unmasked debuts

Challenging gender dynamics, SBS TV’s Love Scout (or My Perfect Secretary) has breathed new life into the K-drama world. Breaking away from cliches that have long suffocated the drama track with stock representations falling into the same, the heartwarming workplace romance drama has flipped the table. Love Scout's Lee Jun Hyuk topped the drama performers' buzzworthy ranks in the second week of January 2025. Kim Hye Soo's Unmasked debuted on the TV-OTT rankings at #9 even before its Disney Plus premiere premiere.(SBS - Disney+ Korea)

Despite its heart-turning initiative as a breath of fresh air, the Lee Joon Hyuk (or Lee Jun Hyuk) and Han Ji Min starrer’s Episode 4 final moments hinted at falling back into repetitive habits and hackneyed streaks. Contrary to its fresh takes, the show is possibly headed down the same path of lead characters sharing a connection since childhood. The “small world” perspective has long consumed many shows, stealing the chance for protagonists to simply fall in love after forming a genuine bond in the present regardless of their lives bending on different turns in the past.

Also read | Neither Song Joong Ki, nor Squid Game stars ranked atop Jan Korean actors brand roster: Harbin, Love Scout fever high

Lee Jun Hyuk, Han Ji Min top buzzworthy drama actors list despite mounting worries

Fans instantly voiced their discomfort about Love Scout possibly falling prey to the same-old design. While it remains to be seen if the viewers’ worst fears will turn into a fictional reality in Episode 5, the Good Data Corporation’s weekly buzzworthiness drama rankings have already announced the K-drama and its leading pair winners for the second week of January 2025.

As of January 14, the latest update of the buzzworthy FUNdex roster catches Love Scout shining at the top of the TV dramas list. Although Squid Game Season 2 bested the series on the OTT drama rankings, Lee Jun Hyuk (#1) and Han Ji Min (#2) proved their life-like chemistry’s power, ranking atop the most buzzworthy drama performers of the week list.

Love Scout director's assault controversy to overshadow the drama's rising success?

The SBS TV drama’s newfound popularity may have boosted the main duo’s steady success in the industry as well. However, the onscreen magic wave has also brought the controversy-riddled past of the show’s producer, Ham Jun Ho, back into focus. On January 13, the Love Scout production team addressed his past drunken assault case that took place in March 2020.

Contrary to the main actors being showered with unconditional love, Ham’s attachment to the show has made Love Scout a target of online criticism.

Shedding light on the 2020 case with the Love Scout director at the centre, the show officials acknowledged in a statement (Soompi), “It is true that PD Ham Joon Ho faced charges of assault under the influence and insult in early 2020. However, he sincerely apologized to all the victims, and after receiving their forgiveness and reaching a settlement, he faced the appropriate legal consequences. Additionally, the prior criminal record mentioned in the report from five years ago pertains to a minor offence and is unrelated to this incident. Following the incident, PD Ham Joon Ho was suspended from his position in accordance with company procedures. He spent three years in self-reflection and repentance before returning to his role as a producing director.”

Also read | Lomon's Family Matters, Lim Ji Yeon's K-drama to Seventeen's world tour slated for India premiere: Where to watch

Love Scout Episode 11 was a record-breaking success for the season, attracting its all-time high double-digit ratings. Now that Ham’s controversy has shot back into the limelight, the series’ future ratings are at major risk, as fans have often called for boycott campaigns whenever serious K-drama controversies have surfaced.

Kim Hye Soo's Unmasked debuts on buzz ranks ahead of Disney+ premiere

Beyond Love Scout, Squid Game 2, The Tale of Lady Ok and When the Stars Gossip’s leading positions on the TV-OTT chart, Disney Plus’ upcoming series, Unmasked, also slipped into the roster with a buzzworthy debut at #9. The investigative thriller saga, starring Juvenile Justice’s Kim Hye Soo, The Glory’s Jung Sung Il and Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Joo Jong Hyuk, is set to premiere on the OTT platform on January 15.

Top 10 Kdramas that generated the most buzz in Week 2 of January 2025

TV-OTT TV 1. Squid Game Season 2 (Netflix) 1. Love Scout (SBS) 2. Love Scout (SBS) 2. The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC) 3. The Tale of Lady Ok (JTBC) 3. When the Stars Gossip (tvN) 4. When the Stars Gossip (tvN) 4. Motel California (MBC) 5. The Queen Who Crowns (TVING) 5. Check In Hanyang (Channel A) 6. Motel California (MBC) 6. Iron Family (KBS2) 7. Check In Hanyang (Channel A) 7. Namib (ENA) 8. Iron Family (KBS2) 8. Who is She! (KBS2) 9. Unmasked (Disney+) 9. Cinderella Game (KBS2) 10. Namib (ENA) 10. My Merry Marriage (KBS1)

Top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz in Week 2 of January 2025