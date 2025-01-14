Neither Song Joong Ki, nor Squid Game stars ranked atop Jan Korean actors brand roster: Harbin, Love Scout fever high

Blockbuster Korean historical thriller Harbin has shone bright as the undisputed domestic box office monster leading the chart since its release on December 24, according to Deadline. Starring the Crash Landing on You standout Hyun Bin, the film has since also been acquired for distribution in 117 countries, including France, Spain, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, and Asian nations Japan, Taiwan, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines. Hyun Bin and Lee Jun Hyuk led the January Korean actors' brand reputation rankings. (Instagram)

Thanks to the massive cinematic rollout, its leading man landed atop this month’s Korean movie star brand reputation rankings. As per the Korean Business Research Institute’s big data update on January 14, Hyun Bin bested acclaimed industry names like Song Joong Ki and Squid Game Season 2’s Lee Byung Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo, Yim Siwan, Lee Jin Wook and Kang Ha Neul.

Harbin's Hyun Bin leads January Korean actors brand rankings

Securing the top spot after a cumulative analysis of the big data reputation algorithm of 100 movie stars loved by Korean consumers, the Harbin actor scored a brand reputation index of 4,824,632. The staggering numbers included the integrated score of participation, communication, media, community, social values, and positive-negative ratios.

Compared to his position on the December movie star brand rankings roster, Hyun Bin witnessed a 157.45% rise. Owing to his affiliation with the Harbin brand, his search analysis also featured the film title and his character name, Ahn Jung Geun.

Other Top 5 Korean actors

Lee Jun Hyuk (or Lee Joon Hyuk), who is currently being celebrated for his performance in the SBS TV drama Love Scout and the 2024 film Firefighters, ranked second with a score of 4,593,532. His brand reputation index also soared by 110.93%.

Meanwhile, Lee Je Hoon’s score slipped by 11.59%. Despite his personal downward graph, the actor last seen in the 2024 film Escape and K-drama Chief Detective 1958 came in third with a cumulative score of 3,045,105.

In at #4 and #5, Squid Game stars Lee Byung Hyun and Lee Jung Jae rounded out the top 5 Korean actors in movies for January 2025. The former recorded a score of 3,042,003, whereas the latter clinched an index of 2,875,045.

Here are the top 5 Korean actors of January 2025, according to the brand reputation rankings.

Top 30 Korean movie actors reputation rankings: January 2025