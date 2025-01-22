After Love Scout K-drama success, Lee Joon Hyuk to reunite with iconic Stranger co-star for Netflix mystery series

K-drama fans didn't realise how much they needed this pairing back on their screens until this brand-new Netflix announcement. The highly coveted reunion of Stranger Season 1 co-stars Lee Joon Hyuk and Shin Hye Sun is officially confirmed, thanks to the upcoming mystery drama project, “The Art of Sarah” (working title). Stranger K-drama co-stars Shin Hye Sun and Lee Joon Hyuk will reunite in Netflix's mystery title, "The Art of Sarah."(Instagram - NetflixKContent)

Chasing newfound breakout success through the 2025 SBS TV romance drama Love Scout, Lee Joon Hyuk (or Lee Jun Hyuk) was blessed with a new life in the K-entertainment industry this new year. Although Netflix continues to stream weekly episodes of his ongoing show, co-starring Han Ji Min, in selected regions, the Korean actor has already booked a new gig.

Also read | Rowoon in talks to lead new K-drama with ex-Iz*One member; Choi Woo Shik's Our Beloved Summer director at helm

Netflix announced Lee Joon Hyuk and Shin Hye Sun's reunion in new drama

On January 22, Netflix's official K content social media profile confirmed that the production for “The Art of Sarah” was underway. Beloved actress Shin Hye Sun (or Shin Hae Sun), as seen in leading roles across dramas such as Mr Queen, See You in My 19th Life, and Welcome to Samdal-ri has been named as the elusive titular character, Sarah Kim.

Meanwhile, Lee Joon Hyuk is set to assume the role of Mu Gyeong, a persistent detective, who has no choice but to probe the eponymous protagonist's many intriguing and slippery identities.

Famed Kim Jin Min, who was behind cult favourite dramas like Extracurricular and My Name, has been tapped to direct the forthcoming Netflix K-drama that seeks “the real Sarah Kim.”

K-drama enthusiasts applaud massive throwback to hit series Stranger

Fans are already more than thrilled to witness Lee Joon Hyuk return to the thrilling mystery drama scene, owing to previous prolific credits in 365: Repeat the Year, Dark Hole, Vigilante, and of course, Stranger. The last-mentioned series is still celebrated as an award-winning hit for its gripping approach to the crime thriller genre.

Also read | Bang Si Hyuk's $26m LA mansion narrowly survives wildfires: HYBE chairman neighbours with Hollywood stars like…

The series ended up earning such a larger-than-life status over the years that tvN even released the spinoff, Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard, focussed on Lee Joon Hyuk's character Seo Dong Jae last year.

While other casting and broadcast details will follow later, Joon Hyuk and Shin Hye Sun's onscreen reunion has already stirred a raging storm of buzz online. Fans flooded the Instagram announcement post with comments like “Wow Shin Hye-sun, Lee Jun-Hyuk! This reunion! It's finally the day I've been waiting for” and “They will work again? I love them both in Stranger 😭”