The Centre on Wednesday notified a new law governing prisons and correctional services in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, replacing three existing laws, including two dating back to the colonial era, and introducing safeguards against caste-based discrimination, provisions for prisoners with disabilities and a jail term of up to three years for possessing unauthorised communication devices and prohibited articles. The new regulation incorporates safeguards against caste-based discrimination and provisions for prisoners with disabilities, in line with directions of the Supreme Court (wikipedia)

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Prisons and Correctional Services Regulation, 2026, replaces three existing laws: the Prisons Act, 1894, the Prisoners Act, 1900, and the Transfer of Prisoners Act, 1950, officials aware of the development said.

Based on the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023, a set of best practices circulated by the Union home ministry, the new regulation incorporates safeguards against caste-based discrimination and provisions for prisoners with disabilities, in line with directions of the Supreme Court. It also seeks to strengthen prison security while protecting prisoners’ rights.

An official aware of the matter said the Prisons Act, 1894, was framed at a time when prison administration focused primarily on confinement, suppression and control. “The prisons also formed part of a colonial penal system used to suppress voices and resistance to British rule. Although prison administration has evolved considerably since Independence, the underlying legislative framework remained largely custodial in orientation for more than a century,” he said.

“The Prisoners Act, 1900, did not adequately address contemporary requirements for rehabilitation, mental healthcare, accessibility, gender-sensitive treatment, technology-enabled security and reintegration into society. Its limited emphasis on correctional services represented a missed opportunity to develop prisoners’ abilities and skills, enabling them to return as productive citizens and contribute to the nation’s human resource potential,” he added.

The new regulation provides for open and semi-open jails for prisoners with a history of good behaviour who have completed a specified portion of their prison term. Such facilities already exist in several states and in central prisons such as Tihar in Delhi.

“There is classification and security assessment of prisoners according to security risk, age, health and correctional needs, with separate accommodation and enhanced supervision for high-risk offenders. This will support safer custody, appropriate segregation and individualised correctional treatment,” the official said, adding that these provisions are now codified in the law.

The new law codifies the use of CCTV, biometrics, RFID, digital records, video-conferencing, integration with criminal justice systems and cellular jamming and detection technologies. “The Regulation also strengthens measures against organised criminal activities from within prisons and provides specific penalties for unauthorised communication devices and prohibited articles, including imprisonment extending to three years,” the officer said.

The new law also provides dedicated safeguards for women prisoners, including maternity care, gender-specific facilities, action on complaints of sexual harassment, and healthcare and other facilities for children residing with their mothers until the age of six.

“There are also specific provisions for transgender prisoners and prisoners with disabilities, including suitable accommodation, healthcare, psychosocial support, accessible infrastructure, rehabilitation and sensitisation of prison personnel to their needs. There is a prohibition on caste-based discrimination in the form of caste-based classification, segregation and assignment of prison work, together with practices prohibited under the law relating to manual scavenging. These provisions reinforce the principles of equality, dignity and non-discrimination within correctional institutions,” the officer said.