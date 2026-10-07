HT Morning Brief October 7: Rahul Gandhi leads INDIA bloc protest; Messi closes his Argentina chapter
Start your day informed with the latest news headlines from politics, global affairs, sports, and entertainment.
Good morning, readers. Start your day informed with the latest news headlines from politics, global affairs, sports, and entertainment.
India proposes 3-part truce amid Russia-Ukraine war to keep grain, energy flowing
India has proposed a three-part Russia-Ukraine truce that would halt attacks on energy facilities and other infrastructure, keep grain and energy flowing through Black Sea ports, and end strikes on commercial shipping in the strategic waterway, people familiar with the proposal said. The plan goes beyond separate ceasefire proposals from Egypt, Turkey and the US by seeking to cover both infrastructure and commercial shipping while keeping vital commodity flows open, the people said. It was conveyed to the Ukrainian leadership during external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Kyiv last month. Read more here.
Rahul Gandhi leads INDIA bloc protest, calls CEC Gyanesh Kumar to step down
The Opposition on Tuesday attempted to ratchet up pressure on chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign with an unprecedented protest in central Delhi that lasted nine hours, drawing furious responses from the Bharatiya Janata Party. At least 300 lawmakers from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) marched from Parliament to the Election Commission of India, demanding Kumar’s resignation. When police stopped them outside Nirvachan Sadan, more than 250 Opposition members were detained. Click here for more.
‘Confident that Warring will support Congress and me’: New Punjab chief Pargat Singh
Deep Dive
Former India hockey captain Pargat Singh, who has been elected as the new Punjab Congress chief, told HT in an interview that his predecessor Amrinder Singh Raja Warring will support him, and that while the party has several chief ministerial candidates, they will fight the upcoming state elections together under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. “We might be vocal about other things, but it shows we have internal democracy. Democracy demands that discussion must be held to arrive at the best outcome,” he said. Read full interview here.
Missing Jing Boran and Sun Qian’s The Early Spring? 6 Chinese workplace romance dramas you need to watch next for chemistry, ambition and love stories
The Early Spring, starring Jing Boran and Sun Qian, has quickly become one of the Chinese dramas keeping viewers hooked on workplace romance. Set against Beijing’s fast-paced corporate world, the series mixes ambition, complicated relationships and plenty of unresolved feelings. And if you have already finished watching the series, there are plenty of workplace dramas waiting to fill the gap, with stories set in the worlds of law, investment banking, publishing, medicine and corporate life. Read more here.
Lionel Messi farewell match: Messi’s Argentina journey ends with a goal, two assists and fans in tears
The night Argentina fans never wanted to see has arrived, but Lionel Messi gave them plenty to celebrate in his final game for the national team. Messi scored from the penalty spot and provided two assists as Argentina beat Benin 3-0 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. He set up Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz before finding the net himself in an emotional farewell. The occasion was billed as “The Night That No One Wants to End”, and it lived up to its name. Read more here.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More