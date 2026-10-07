‘Confident that Warring will support Congress and me’: New Punjab chief Pargat Singh | HT Exclusive

Former India hockey captain Pargat Singh, who has been elected as the new Punjab Congress chief, told HT in an interview that his predecessor Amrinder Singh Raja Warring will support him, and that while the party has several chief ministerial candidates, they will fight the upcoming state elections together under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Edited excerpts: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh. (@INCIndia X)

1985. India versus Germany in the Champions Trophy. India was trailing 5-1. In a heroic attempt, your team equalised. Are you in a similar situation as Punjab Congress chief — lots to do in limited time? I think I’m in a better position now. We had very little time in that match. Now I have a lot of time. I know elections are due in February. But that’s not a problem. I draw upon that sporting spirit because of my background. I also served as a Director of Sports and for the last 14 years, I have been an MLA, so I am well-versed in this path. I have plenty of time. I can play well even in less time than that.

Also read: I’m a team player and will work as ‘full back’: Pargat

Do you want to play as a defender or a forward in your new post? Remember, as a defender I also attacked the Germans in that match. So, I will attack where necessary and defend where necessary.

In September, the Congress replaced the general secretary in-charge of Punjab. In October, the PCC chief was changed. I don’t know the specifics, but it is an ongoing process. Everyone has their own working style; what suits the situation at one time might not suit it at another. The final decision rests solely with the high command.

What is your message to your predecessor, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring? He is our ex-PCC chief and a Member of Parliament. He has a big responsibility because we are part of a team. I am a team player so everybody has a role to play. We might be vocal about other things, but it shows we have internal democracy. Democracy demands that discussion must be held to arrive at the best outcome. I’m confident that he will support me and the Congress party. His support is necessary for Punjab and the state is a brand that is now in a bad shape. We have to re-establish the brand.

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What are the key points of your campaign against the AAP government? They are looters. They put on a facade, claiming they would bring in the Lokpal and enact laws so stringent that corruption would be eliminated. Yet, corruption has now reached even the chief minister’s office. The AAP has systematically dismantled our institutions and our democracy.

Aam Aadmi party is a brainchild of the RSS and the BJP. You see the working style. You look at it in terms of their ideology. They are the same.

Many political pundits believe that the AAP is popular among Punjab’s young voters. You have to understand Punjabi emotions. They played on emotions once. But the next time, you actually have to deliver results. A handful of people — Kejriwal, Sisodia, and others — are running the whole show. Kejriwal is running the Punjab government. I believe Punjab has no other option but to vote the Congress to power.

Also read: Why Warring's position in Punjab Congress became untenable once Pilot replaced Baghel

The AAP has an established CM. But your party, whether it’s Charanjit Singh Channi or Partap Singh Bajwa or Raja Warring, has too many claimants for the CM post. Is this an advantage? Yes, we have about 8–10 such leaders, but where is the problem? We are fighting under the leadership in Rahul Gandhi. The legislators elect their leader and that is democracy. Our party practices pure democracy. Once the MLAs are elected, a meeting will be held. Views will be sought both individually and collectively. We will make the decision based on what is most suitable.

What exactly did the CM do? He had was the initial ‘TRP’ phase but now his TRP is low. Mann has a background of comedy. His jokes were entertaining for a while, but they don’t fill your belly. When real problems arise — when our state is bleeding — people no longer care to hear jokes; after all, one doesn’t crack jokes amid mourning.