The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is awaiting a response from China on information sought about a GoPro Hero 12 camera used by the three terrorists during the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, NIA director general Rakesh Aggarwal said on Friday. Several witnesses who survived the attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22 last year had informed the NIA that the terrorists were recording the killings using a GoPro camera. more

“We are yet to receive a response (from China)...but we have a lot of forensic evidence (of our own)..” Aggarwal said, when asked about the status of the GoPro details.

HT had reported in March that the agency was sending a letter rogatory (LR) – a judicial request – to China seeking data on the camera as it sought to connect the dots on its chain of custody, users and details of pre-attack reconnaissance, movement and operational preparation of the terrorist module involved in the Pahalgam attack.

Two charge sheets have already been filed in the Pahalgam attack case, including one naming Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.

NIA had originally approached the manufacturer of GoPro in the Netherlands, seeking details on the supply chain and the activation of the device. The manufacturer, GoPro B.V., informed the agency that the camera was supplied to AE Group International Limited, a distributor based in the People’s Republic of China, and was activated on January 30, 2024, in Dongguan, China.

Since India and China do not have a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) in criminal matters, the agency sought assistance from Beijing by invoking the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC), to which both countries are signatories.

“…during the course of investigation of the case, various material objects and electronic devices connected with conspiracy and execution of said terrorist attack have been examined. One such crucial electronic device is a GoPro Hero 12 Black Camera, bearing serial No.C3501325471706 which is relevant for establishing pre-attack reconnaissance, movement and operational preparation of terrorist module involved in Pahalgam attack,” the Jammu court order permitting the NIA to issue the letter rogatory to China said in March.

Several witnesses who survived the attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22 last year had informed the NIA that the terrorists were recording the killings using a GoPro camera.

The terror attack brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a full-scale war. India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the May 10 ceasefire.

Three terrorists – Suleiman Shah, Hamza Afghani alias Afghan and Jibran – who shot dead 25 tourists and a pony operator on April 22 at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, were killed by security forces during an encounter on July 28 in the Dachigam forest area.

The NIA has named Lashkar-e-Taiba, its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), the Pakistan-based mastermind of the attack, Sajid Jatt, the three deceased terrorists, two locals accused of helping the terrorists by providing shelter, and Saeed in the case.