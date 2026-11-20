Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.
India awaits China’s response on GoPro camera used in 2025 Pahalgam terror attack: NIA chief
NIA chief Rakesh Aggarwal said China is yet to respond to the agency’s request for data on the GoPro Hero 12 camera used in the Pahalgam attack.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is awaiting a response from China on information sought about a GoPro Hero 12 camera used by the three terrorists during the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, NIA director general Rakesh Aggarwal said on Friday.
“We are yet to receive a response (from China)...but we have a lot of forensic evidence (of our own)..” Aggarwal said, when asked about the status of the GoPro details.
HT had reported in March that the agency was sending a letter rogatory (LR) – a judicial request – to China seeking data on the camera as it sought to connect the dots on its chain of custody, users and details of pre-attack reconnaissance, movement and operational preparation of the terrorist module involved in the Pahalgam attack.
Two charge sheets have already been filed in the Pahalgam attack case, including one naming Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.
NIA had originally approached the manufacturer of GoPro in the Netherlands, seeking details on the supply chain and the activation of the device. The manufacturer, GoPro B.V., informed the agency that the camera was supplied to AE Group International Limited, a distributor based in the People’s Republic of China, and was activated on January 30, 2024, in Dongguan, China.
Since India and China do not have a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) in criminal matters, the agency sought assistance from Beijing by invoking the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC), to which both countries are signatories.
“…during the course of investigation of the case, various material objects and electronic devices connected with conspiracy and execution of said terrorist attack have been examined. One such crucial electronic device is a GoPro Hero 12 Black Camera, bearing serial No.C3501325471706 which is relevant for establishing pre-attack reconnaissance, movement and operational preparation of terrorist module involved in Pahalgam attack,” the Jammu court order permitting the NIA to issue the letter rogatory to China said in March.
Several witnesses who survived the attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22 last year had informed the NIA that the terrorists were recording the killings using a GoPro camera.
The terror attack brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a full-scale war. India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the May 10 ceasefire.
Three terrorists – Suleiman Shah, Hamza Afghani alias Afghan and Jibran – who shot dead 25 tourists and a pony operator on April 22 at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, were killed by security forces during an encounter on July 28 in the Dachigam forest area.
The NIA has named Lashkar-e-Taiba, its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), the Pakistan-based mastermind of the attack, Sajid Jatt, the three deceased terrorists, two locals accused of helping the terrorists by providing shelter, and Saeed in the case.