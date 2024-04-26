 Narayana Murthy after voting in Bengaluru in Lok Sabha election: ‘Today is a very happy day’ | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Narayana Murthy after voting in Bengaluru in Lok Sabha election: ‘Today is a very happy day’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 07:49 AM IST

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty cast their votes in Bengaluru.

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty were among the early voters in Bengaluru as Karntaka sees the first phase of polling in the Lok Sabha election. After casting his vote, Murthy urged others to exercise their democratic rights.

Narayana Murthy voted in Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat. (X/@ANI)
Narayana Murthy voted in Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat. (X/@ANI)

“Once in five years, we get an opportunity to execute the right given by our Constitution to choose whatever candidate from whichever party he or she is, to govern us," he told news agency ANI.

"Therefore, today is a very happy day. Today is a day when we should all be enthusiastic to exercise that power."

The Murthys voted at a polling booth in Jayanagar, which falls in the high-profile Bengaluru South constituency.

