Lok Sabha election 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman, maternal uncle vote in Bengaluru South's Jayanagar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cast her vote in Bengaluru as the IT capital votes in the Lok Sabha election on Friday. She was accompanied by her maternal uncle at the polling booth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voted in Bengaluru South. (X/ANI)

Sitharaman voted at a polling station in Jayanagar in the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to the reports, Sitharaman said, “It is important for everyone to exercise their democratic franchise, and I request that young voters come out and cast their vote. Today is an important day for every resident of Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka where voting is held.”

The union minister further said, “I am happy to see many voters early in the morning. The progress of the country in the last 10 years is phenomenal, and the growth is definitely in the minds of voters. I can see many senior voters standing in large lines without complaining. I can also see many first-time young voters showing up at polling booths.”

She also said that she is expecting a record percentage of voter turnout in Bengaluru south. “I am sure that the voters of my constituency are good citizens, and they will show up in large numbers. The election commission has done a commendable job as far as the arrangements are concerned.”

Karnataka is voting for 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, and is set to vote for the remaining 14 on May 7. Counting of votes is scheduled to be held on June 4.

Some of the key constituencies voting today in Karnataka are - Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya and Mysore. Voting today will also seal the fate of several notable figures including BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress strongman DK Suresh.