Lok Sabha Election 2024 Bengaluru: Rahul Dravid among early voters: ‘If young boys and girls show up…’

Cricket icon Rahul Dravid cast his vote in Bengaluru on Friday morning.

"Voting went smoothly, and the process was very easy. It is important to take our democracy forward and I request everyone to step out and vote. I am expecting a larger voter turnout this time in Bengaluru. There are so many first-time voters as well, and everyone must use their franchise. If young boys and girls show up and cast their vote, it would be great." -