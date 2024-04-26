 Lok Sabha Election 2024 Bengaluru: Rahul Dravid among early voters: ‘If young boys and girls show up…’ | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Bengaluru: Rahul Dravid among early voters: ‘If young boys and girls show up…’

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 26, 2024 08:05 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Dravid cast his vote in Bengaluru.

Cricket icon Rahul Dravid cast his vote in Bengaluru on Friday morning.

Bengaluru Election 2024 LIVE: India cricket coach Rahul Dravid cast his vote in Bengaluru on Friday morning. (PTI)
Bengaluru Election 2024 LIVE: India cricket coach Rahul Dravid cast his vote in Bengaluru on Friday morning. (PTI)

"Voting went smoothly, and the process was very easy. It is important to take our democracy forward and I request everyone to step out and vote. I am expecting a larger voter turnout this time in Bengaluru. There are so many first-time voters as well, and everyone must use their franchise. If young boys and girls show up and cast their vote, it would be great." -

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Lok Sabha Election 2024 Bengaluru: Rahul Dravid among early voters: ‘If young boys and girls show up…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On