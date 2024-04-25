Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bengaluru Central key candidates: PC Mohan vs Mansoor Ali Khan. All you need to know

Bengaluru is all set to vote in a few hours as the second phase of general elections is scheduled on Friday. Polling will be conducted in fourteen out of 28 seats in Karnataka which include all four Bengaluru Lok Sabha constituencies. Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, and Bengaluru Rural are the four Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka’s capital. The remaining 14 seats in Karnataka will go to polls during the third phase, which is scheduled for May 7. Elections 2024 Bengaluru Central key candidates: PC Mohan vs Mansoor Ali Khan

Bengaluru Central

Bengaluru Central is another crucial Lok Sabha seat for all the political parties as most significant areas of the tech capital come under this constituency. A part of Bengaluru IT belt, Mahadevapura, too falls under Bengaluru Central which has been in the news for severe traffic and other infrastructure related issues. A total of eight assembly constituencies are part of this Parliament seat that are Sarvagnanagar, C.V Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Chamarajpet and Mahadevapura.

How did Bengaluru Central vote in the past?

Bengaluru Central is one of the new Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. During a part of delimitation in 2008, Bengaluru Central was created and since 2009, the BJP candidate PC Mohan has been winning the elections. Bengaluru Central has a diverse set of voters who speak different languages and from different communities.

In 2019, popular Indian actor Prakash Raj contested from Bengaluru Central as an independent candidate and lost the polls. PC Mohan won against Congress leader Rizwan Arshad with more than 70,000 votes in 2019.

Who are the key candidates in Bengaluru Central?

The sitting MP PC Mohan is once again contesting for a BJP ticket from Bengaluru Central and he has been widely campaigning with his progress report as an MP in the last three terms.

On the other hand, the Congress has fielded Mansoor Ali Khan in Bengaluru Central against PC Mohan. His promises include fighting for the right allocation of funds to Bengaluru from central government.