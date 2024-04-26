Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Bengaluru Election 2024 LIVE: Stage set for voting in Karnataka

    Apr 26, 2024 6:35 AM IST
    Bengaluru Election 2024 Live: The city votes in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka.
    Summary

    The Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be conducted in two phases.

    The second phase of India's general election is about to begin in several states, including Karnataka.
    The second phase of India's general election is about to begin in several states, including Karnataka.

    Bengaluru Election 2024 LIVE: Bengaluru, as well as several other parts of Karnataka, prepared themselves for voting day, observing closures in schools, offices, and banks. Essential services are expected to remain operational. Read more here for information on what is closed and what is open in the city today....Read More

    Voting on Friday is set to seal the fate of several notable figures including BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress strongman DK Suresh.

    Some of the key constituencies going to polls in Karnataka are - Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya and Mysore.

    Click here for more on Lok Sabha elections Phase 2 and key constituencies going to polls in Karnataka.

    Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on voting in Karnataka on Friday.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 26, 2024 6:35 AM IST

    Bengaluru Election 2024 LIVE: Pink booth set up in Bangalore Rural constituency

    A pink booth model has been set up in the Ramanagara district of Bengaluru Rural constituency for women voters, decorated with balloons, banners and chairs with pink colour etc. 

    (ANI)

    Apr 26, 2024 6:10 AM IST

    Welcome to our LIVE blog on Bengaluru Election 2024

    Bengaluru will vote on Friday as part of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka, where as many as 14 seats are going to be voted for. 

    Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates.

    News cities bengaluru news Bengaluru Election 2024 LIVE: Stage set for voting in Karnataka
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes