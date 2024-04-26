Bengaluru Election 2024 LIVE: Stage set for voting in Karnataka

The second phase of India's general election is about to begin in several states, including Karnataka.

Bengaluru Election 2024 LIVE: Bengaluru, as well as several other parts of Karnataka, prepared themselves for voting day, observing closures in schools, offices, and banks. Essential services are expected to remain operational. Read more here for information on what is closed and what is open in the city today....Read More

Voting on Friday is set to seal the fate of several notable figures including BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress strongman DK Suresh.

Some of the key constituencies going to polls in Karnataka are - Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya and Mysore.

Click here for more on Lok Sabha elections Phase 2 and key constituencies going to polls in Karnataka.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on voting in Karnataka on Friday.