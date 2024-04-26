Bengaluru Election 2024 LIVE: Stage set for voting in Karnataka
The Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be conducted in two phases.
Bengaluru Election 2024 LIVE: Bengaluru, as well as several other parts of Karnataka, prepared themselves for voting day, observing closures in schools, offices, and banks. Essential services are expected to remain operational. Read more here for information on what is closed and what is open in the city today....Read More
Voting on Friday is set to seal the fate of several notable figures including BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress strongman DK Suresh.
Some of the key constituencies going to polls in Karnataka are - Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya and Mysore.
Lok Sabha elections Phase 2 and key constituencies going to polls in Karnataka.
LIVE blog for the latest updates on voting in Karnataka on Friday.
Bengaluru Election 2024 LIVE: Pink booth set up in Bangalore Rural constituency
A pink booth model has been set up in the Ramanagara district of Bengaluru Rural constituency for women voters, decorated with balloons, banners and chairs with pink colour etc.
Welcome to our LIVE blog on Bengaluru Election 2024
Bengaluru will vote on Friday as part of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka, where as many as 14 seats are going to be voted for.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates.