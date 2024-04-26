Long queue at Bengaluru eatery giving free butter dosa, juice to voters. Watch

After a Bengaluru eatery, Nisaranga Grand, announced free dosas for those who voted in the city for the Lok Sabha elections, huge crowds thronged to the restaurant on Friday morning. People were seen waiting in long queues for their free dosas after they cast their votes. The restaurant is also reportedly serving voters free laddus and fruit juices. Nisarga Grand in Bengaluru offered free food and beverages to voters. (X/@GuptaJi_Journo)

This is not the first time for Nisaranga Grand to announce free dosas for those who show their inked fingers. The restaurant has been doing this since the 2018 assembly elections to encourage voters to step out and give their vote.

Not just Nisaranga but many food outlets in Bengaluru announced either free food or a discount on meals for the voters. Mr. Philly’s burger outlet is offering a 30 per cent discount to the first 100 customers who present their inked finger today. Wonderla Holidays is also extending a 15 per cent discount on tickets to voters, while Deck of Brews is treating the first 50 guests with a free beer the day after polling, the publication said.

The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association has also been given the green light by the Karnataka High Court to offer free or discounted meals to voters.

Apart from eateries, can aggregators and airlines have also offered voters discounts on polling day. Air India Express is also offering a 19 per cent discount on flights to first-time voters aged 18 and 22. BluSmart, a mobility aggregator app, is also among those offering incentives, facilitating discounted rides within 30 km of polling stations in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.

As of 11 am, Karnataka’s voter turnout stood at 22.3%. Dakshina Kannada district stood top with 30.98% of voting in the early hours whereas Bangalore Central recorded lower turnout with 19.21% of voting by 11am.